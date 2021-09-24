Red Sox–Yankees Rivalry Renewed With Playoffs on the Line

Happy Friday! I’m still feeling the rush of last night’s WNBA playoff action, which produced an absolute thriller between the Liberty and Mercury. That ending set the tone for what should be an awesome sports weekend, with the Ryder Cup, some high-profile college football showdowns and Week 3 of the NFL season. So sit back, enjoy the first official weekend of fall, and watch some sports with us.

Get these recommendations in your inbox every day by signing up for SI Guide.

MUST WATCH

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The best rivalry in baseball only gets better when there are playoff implications, and it’s hard to envision a regular-season series with more riding on it than this one. The two teams hold the AL’s two wild-card spots for the moment, with the Sox two games ahead of the Yanks and the Yanks one clear of the Blue Jays. Emotions should be high in this one: Fenway Park will be rocking, and the winner of this series will take a massive step toward locking up a postseason berth.

Ace Gerrit Cole takes the mound for New York after being roughed up by Cleveland last time out, while the Red Sox turn to hard-throwing righty Nathan Eovaldi.

7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Ryder Cup | The first of three days of match play at beautiful Whistling Straits is officially underway. Foursomes went off this morning, and Session 2, featuring fourball, gets going this afternoon. After Session 1, the U.S. has a 3–1 lead. Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

| The first of three days of match play at beautiful Whistling Straits is officially underway. Foursomes went off this morning, and Session 2, featuring fourball, gets going this afternoon. After Session 1, the U.S. has a 3–1 lead. College Football: Wake Forest at Virginia | Wake Forest is quietly 3–0 and has won all three of its games by 20 or more points. We’ll see if the Demon Deacons are legit today on the road in Charlottesville against a Virginia team with a potent offense. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| Wake Forest is quietly 3–0 and has won all three of its games by 20 or more points. We’ll see if the Demon Deacons are legit today on the road in Charlottesville against a Virginia team with a potent offense. Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins | The Blue Jays are well-positioned to make headway in the wild-card race this weekend because one of the teams above them has to lose every day. But to take advantage of that, the Jays need to take care of business in Minnesota. 8:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports North/Sportsnet-1, watch on fuboTV

| The Blue Jays are well-positioned to make headway in the wild-card race this weekend because one of the teams above them has to lose every day. But to take advantage of that, the Jays need to take care of business in Minnesota. College Football: Brown at Harvard | Ivy League sports are back after an 18-month absence, with this game kicking off conference play. 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

College Football: Liberty at Syracuse

Liberty entered this season with major expectations after going 10–1 in 2020 and bringing back star QB Malik Willis. The Flames haven’t been tested much yet, but they also haven’t done anything to make anyone believe they won’t be among the elite non–Power 5 teams in the country. Tonight’s road test against Syracuse will be a good measuring stick. The Flames handled the Orange last season, but Syracuse looks improved through three games, and the Carrier Dome should be loud tonight.

8 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.