Rory McIlroy Headlines Day 2 at the U.S. Open

The Warriors are champions again.

Thursday night was a defining moment in Stephen Curry’s legacy, as his 34 points led the Warriors to another ring in a hostile environment in Boston. And while you may not be looking forward to the inevitable week of attempting to rank Curry among the all-time greats, this championship certainly makes clear that Curry belongs in that conversation.

The NBA offseason often feels short. We’re less than a week away from the draft, two weeks from free agency, and three weeks from Summer League. And in the meantime, we’ve got a major championship in the golf world this weekend, the start of the College World Series in Omaha, and two outstanding Friday night WNBA showdowns to get your weekend started.

MUST WATCH:

U.S. Open

Julio Cortez/AP

The second round is already underway, but many of the game’s top players don’t tee off until the afternoon on the east coast. That includes Rory McIlroy, whose 3-under 67 put him among the leaders after the first round and sets up a chance for McIlroy to end his major championship drought. Among the others who get their rounds started later today include Jon Rahm (-1 through Round 1), Will Zalatoris (-1) and Collin Morikawa (-1). If Rory can post another low number today, the path to a win becomes even clearer.

All day, USA, 4 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

College baseball: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M | This game kicks off action from the College World Series in Omaha, an event always filled with drama. The Sooners are one of four unseeded teams to make it through regional and super regional action to get to Omaha, while Texas A&M has mostly cruised so far as the No. 5 overall seed in the field. 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun | It’s Sue Bird’s first game since officially announcing her plan to retire after this season, and she’ll play it in a fitting destination: the state of Connecticut, where she played her college career. Can Bird ride off into the sunset a champion? The Storm are on a tear, winners of four straight. 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky | Like close games? You should start watching the Sky. Chicago’s last 11 games have been decided by single digits, including four by one possession. The defending champs’ success in close games has been a big reason they’re near the top of the standings yet again, but we’ll see if they can keep that magic alive against the upstart Dream. 8 p.m. ET, Facebook

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers | The Guardians keep winning despite having the youngest team in baseball. How? Jose Ramirez is having a career year, proving why he’s baseball’s most underappreciated star. Can he lead Cleveland past Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers tonight? 10:10 p.m. ET, Apple TV+

HIDDEN GEM:

College baseball: Notre Dame vs. Texas

Notre Dame shocked the college baseball world by toppling heavy national title favorite Tennessee in Knoxville last weekend. Their reward? A trip to the College World Series, which all the sudden feels wide-open with the Vols eliminated. Could the Fighting Irish go all the way? Their journey starts today against Texas, which knocked off East Carolina last weekend.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

