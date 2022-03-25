Saint Peter’s Looks for Another Upset, This Time Against Purdue

March Madness keeps getting … madder.

Thursday night’s Sweet 16 action was the first time since 1995 that two No. 1 seeds lost on the same day in this round, as the top-two overall seeds in the tournament (Gonzaga, Arizona) both crashed out of the Big Dance. Could we have more drama tonight? WIth one of the greatest Cinderella stories in college hoops history taking the court again, expect some drama. Plus, the women’s tournament gets back underway tonight with the No. 1 overall seed and the defending champs both in action.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Men’s college basketball: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

Seth Wenig/AP

Saint Peter’s isn’t your average Cinderella story.

What the Peacocks have done in this NCAA tournament has been nothing short of remarkable, particularly when you consider some of the challenges the program faces financially. Can they become the first-ever No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight? They’ll have to get by a Purdue team headlined by star guard Jaden Ivey and a pair of ferocious bigs in Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. But if the Peacocks could beat Kentucky, why can’t they upset the Boilermakers, too?

7:09 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Women’s CBB: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina | South Carolina has held the No. 1 spot in the AP poll all season long, so getting bounced before the Final Four would be a surprise. But North Carolina has had a tremendous year, and we’ve already seen plenty of surprises in this year’s tournament. To pull the upset, it’ll have to slow down star forward Aliyah Boston, perhaps the best player in women’s college hoops. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence | Providence coach Ed Cooley has often joked this year about the national narrative that his Friars team is “lucky.” One way to end all discussions of Providence’s luck? Beat a No. 1 seed in Kansas, which would move the program closer to its first Final Four appearance in 35 years. 7:29 p.m. ET, TBS

Men’s CBB: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina | This battle of blueblood programs feels more like a Final Four than a Sweet 16 game, particularly with how well North Carolina has played lately. Can the Heels follow in the path of last year’s UCLA team and make a run to the Final Four after struggling throughout the regular season? 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State | This is a rather improbable Sweet 16 showdown, one that pits a team that won two games all season last year (Iowa State) against a team that was picked 12th in the ACC preseason poll (Miami). The Canes rely heavily on their offense thanks to a dynamic backcourt, while Iowa State’s foundation is on the defensive end. 9:59 p.m. ET, TBS

HIDDEN GEM:

Women’s CBB: Maryland vs. Stanford

The defending national champs will be tested tonight.

Stanford cruised through the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, beating Montana State and Kansas by 41 and 26 points, respectively. But the Cardinal haven’t seen an explosive offense such as Maryland’s yet, which is fresh off hanging a combined 191 points on Delaware and Florida Gulf Coast in the tournament’s first weekend. There will be so much talent and athleticism on the floor for both teams, which makes this game perhaps the best game of the Sweet 16.

9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

