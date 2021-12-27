Shorthanded Saints Face Dolphins to Wrap Up Week 16

Christmas weekend was an outstanding sports weekend. And the best news? The fun isn’t over just yet. Maybe watching a fourth-string QB isn’t your idea of a good time, but tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Saints and Dolphins is critical for both teams’ playoff aspirations. Meanwhile, the outstanding NBA action we’ve seen this weekend continues into today with the Grizzlies and Suns facing off.

Here’s what’s on the docket for today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

After briefly flirting with bringing back Drew Brees amid injuries and COVID-19 cases in the Saints’ quarterback room, New Orleans is turning to former Notre Dame signal-caller Ian Book to lead them into a key matchup for the team’s playoff hopes. Book, who has never attempted a pass in the NFL, will likely not be asked to do too much, but the Saints’ defense, fresh off a shutout of the Buccaneers, may need a heroic performance. Given the Dolphins’ resurgence after a 1–7 start, it won’t be easy.

The bottom line: This likely won’t be the prettiest football game you watch for the rest of the season, but it will offer high postseason stakes for both teams.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada | Morning college football? Sign me up every day of the week. Nevada is a team in transition after head coach Jay Norvell left for Colorado State earlier this month but is going for its first nine-win season since Colin Kaepernick was quarterbacking the Wolf Pack. 11 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Manchester United at Newcastle | After two matches were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, United is back in action and ready to continue its push for the top four against a Newcastle club hovering in the relegation zone. 3 p.m. ET, USA Network, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Brown at Syracuse | The only men’s college game between two Division I teams today, this game was put together on short notice after both teams had COVID-19-related cancellations in the leadup to Christmas. Expect plenty of offense in this one. 6 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

• Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Clippers | James Harden’s 36-10-10 triple-double carried the Nets to a Christmas Day win over LeBron and the Lakers. Can this depleted Brooklyn team sweep its trip to Los Angeles? 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns

It feels like the only team that can beat the Suns these days is the Warriors, who slowed down Devin Booker on Christmas Day en route to a win in the holiday’s marquee game. Against everyone else, Phoenix (26–6) has been mostly unstoppable since their 1–3 start to the season.

That said, they should get tested today by a Grizzlies team that has been impressively scrappy despite point guard Ja Morant missing time due to COVID-19 and injuries lately. Morant’s return gives Memphis (20–14) the star power it needs to compete in big games like this, and any chance to watch Ja take on another star point guard like CP3 is worth watching.

9 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast/Arizona, watch on fuboTV

