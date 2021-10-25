    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    Saints vs. Seahawks Pits Two Teams With Senses of Urgency

    Plus, Bulls and Hornets look to continue strong starts to 2021–22 on busy NBA Monday.
    Author:

    The NFL’s young QB revolution continued yesterday with standout performances from Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray, with each leading the way in wins. Tonight’s QB matchup between Jameis Winston and Geno Smith won’t clear that high bar, but it should be a fun game to headline a fall evening slate that also features plenty of NBA and NHL action.

    Here’s what I’m watching.

    Get the best of Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri and our entire MLB coverage team by signing up for the free Five-Tool Newsletter.

    five-tool-newsletter

    MUST WATCH

    New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

    jameis-winston

    They may be two of the most consistently successful football organizations in recent years, but things have been bumpy for both teams to start the season. That makes this Monday-night showdown a critical one in terms of playoff hopes, particularly for the 2–4 Seahawks. The QB battle won’t be what we’ve become accustomed to in recent years, with Jameis Winston and Geno Smith taking the places of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. Still, the must-win nature of this game can’t be overstated-–FiveThirtyEight’s NFL predictions model considers this game the most important in the league from a playoff-odds standpoint until mid-November.

    8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors | Are the Bulls back? A 3–0 start has Chitown buzzing, especially after the free-agent additions from this offseason. How will they look against No. 4 pick Scottie Barnes and the Raptors? 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/TSN, watch on fuboTV
    • Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres | The defending Stanley Cup champs have had a bumpy start to the season, while the Sabres have started strong with three wins in five games. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
    • Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers | CJ McCollum took plenty of heat for his play in last year’s playoffs, but he has come out of the gates on fire in the new season. I’m excited to see this high-scoring Blazers team against a Clippers team that’s off to a winless start after two close losses. 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV
    • Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes | With a perfect 4-0-0 to start the season, optimism is high about the Hurricanes and their explosive attack. Let’s see if that continues against Toronto. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

    HIDDEN GEM

    Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

    Early returns are promising for a second-year leap from LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, who are off to a 3–0 start for the first time in franchise history. That included a blowout win last night in Brooklyn against the Nets behind 32 points from Miles Bridges, who continues to blossom into a high-level scorer. Charlotte has quickly become one of my favorite League Pass teams. Ball’s playing style is incredible to watch, and they play with a youthful exuberance that is highly entertaining. How will they fare tonight against a Celtics team coming off their first win of the year?

    7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports SE, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    jameis-winston
    SI Guide

    Saints vs. Seahawks Pits Two Teams With Senses of Urgency

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_15855125
    U.S. Open Golf Championship

    How to Watch East Lake Cup, Individual Championship

    40 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Beşiktaş vs. Galatasaray

    2 hours ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the second half at Staples Center. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    17 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) defends a shot by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    17 hours ago
    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    17 hours ago
    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    17 hours ago
    Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) chases after Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) as he rushes for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    18 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    18 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy