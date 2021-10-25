Saints vs. Seahawks Pits Two Teams With Senses of Urgency

The NFL’s young QB revolution continued yesterday with standout performances from Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray, with each leading the way in wins. Tonight’s QB matchup between Jameis Winston and Geno Smith won’t clear that high bar, but it should be a fun game to headline a fall evening slate that also features plenty of NBA and NHL action.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

They may be two of the most consistently successful football organizations in recent years, but things have been bumpy for both teams to start the season. That makes this Monday-night showdown a critical one in terms of playoff hopes, particularly for the 2–4 Seahawks. The QB battle won’t be what we’ve become accustomed to in recent years, with Jameis Winston and Geno Smith taking the places of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. Still, the must-win nature of this game can’t be overstated-–FiveThirtyEight’s NFL predictions model considers this game the most important in the league from a playoff-odds standpoint until mid-November.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors | Are the Bulls back? A 3–0 start has Chitown buzzing, especially after the free-agent additions from this offseason. How will they look against No. 4 pick Scottie Barnes and the Raptors? 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/TSN, watch on fuboTV

| Are the Bulls back? A 3–0 start has Chitown buzzing, especially after the free-agent additions from this offseason. How will they look against No. 4 pick Scottie Barnes and the Raptors? Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres | The defending Stanley Cup champs have had a bumpy start to the season, while the Sabres have started strong with three wins in five games. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| The defending Stanley Cup champs have had a bumpy start to the season, while the Sabres have started strong with three wins in five games. Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers | CJ McCollum took plenty of heat for his play in last year’s playoffs, but he has come out of the gates on fire in the new season. I’m excited to see this high-scoring Blazers team against a Clippers team that’s off to a winless start after two close losses. 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| CJ McCollum took plenty of heat for his play in last year’s playoffs, but he has come out of the gates on fire in the new season. I’m excited to see this high-scoring Blazers team against a Clippers team that’s off to a winless start after two close losses. Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes | With a perfect 4-0-0 to start the season, optimism is high about the Hurricanes and their explosive attack. Let’s see if that continues against Toronto. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

Early returns are promising for a second-year leap from LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, who are off to a 3–0 start for the first time in franchise history. That included a blowout win last night in Brooklyn against the Nets behind 32 points from Miles Bridges, who continues to blossom into a high-level scorer. Charlotte has quickly become one of my favorite League Pass teams. Ball’s playing style is incredible to watch, and they play with a youthful exuberance that is highly entertaining. How will they fare tonight against a Celtics team coming off their first win of the year?

7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports SE, watch on fuboTV

