Can These Cinderellas Keep Dancing?

In the men’s NCAA tournament, Saint Peter’s and Richmond aim for another round of upsets.

The first round of the men’s NCAA tournament is in the books, leaving millions of busted brackets in its wake. Of the 10 upsets in the first round, the biggest came when No. 15 Saint Peter’s knocked off No. 2 Kentucky in an overtime shocker.

The Peacocks have the chance for another upset today when they face No. 7 Murray State, and No. 12 Richmond and No. 11 Michigan also look to reach the Sweet Sixteen. Plus, the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament continues, and the SEC crowns its gymnastics champion. Here’s what I’m watching.

Men’s college basketball: No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

The first-round win by Saint Peter’s (20–11) sent us all scrambling to search for the small school in Jersey City, which has less than 2,500 undergraduate students. The 85–79 overtime victory over Kentucky was the Peacocks’ eighth in a row but their first ever in the NCAA tournament.

The team will look to become just the third No. 15 seed ever to advance to the Sweet Sixteen with a win against the Racers (31–2), who beat No. 10 San Francisco in their own first-round contest.

7:45 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan | The Volunteers were a trendy pick to win the national championship entering the tournament, and they looked the part in an 88–56 win against No. 14 Longwood in the first round. Meanwhile, No. 11 Michigan came back from a 15-point deficit to take down No. 6 Colorado State. 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond | The Spiders’ upset of No. 5 Iowa in the first round marked the program’s ninth victory as a No. 12 seed or worse since seeding started in 1979, more than double the total of any other program. In the second round, they’ll face the Friars out of the Big East with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line. 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton | Princeton enters as the back-to-back-to-back Ivy League champion—not to mention a top defensive team in the nation, holding opponents to 50.9 points per game. Like the men’s team, the Kentucky women could be ripe for an upset. 4 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Women’s college gymnastics: SEC championship

The top four teams in the SEC—Florida, LSU, Auburn and Alabama—will compete in the night session of the SEC gymnastics championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The Crimson Tide enter as the defending champions but as the fourth-seeded team.

The competition will feature the country’s top vaulter in LSU sophomore Haleigh Bryant, who has three perfect 10s on the event this season, as well as Auburn freshman and Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee.

8 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

