WFT Looks to Gain Ground in NFC East

After an NFL Sunday that saw seven of 11 games decided by a touchdown or less, we wrap up Week 12 of the season tonight with a Monday-night showdown between the Washington Football Team and the Seahawks. It may not be the most riveting matchup on paper, but there are some pretty significant divisional implications at play here.

Also on tonight’s docket: a college hoops matchup featuring a potential lottery pick, plenty of high-stakes NBA action and some USWNT soccer before the crack of dawn tomorrow morning.

MUST WATCH

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

The Cowboys’ consecutive losses have opened the door for someone else to make a move in the NFC East, which feels almost contractually obligated to be won on the last day of the regular season by a team with 10 wins or fewer, right? Could that team be Washington? If it wants to make that type of move, it starts tonight against Russell Wilson and 3–7 Seattle. With a strong offensive line, good running game and talented group of receivers, Washington has the pieces to make a run with QB Taylor Heinicke … but the margin for error is slim.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Men’s College Basketball: Iowa at Virginia | This is the first real test of the year for the Hawkeyes, who’ve put up some eye-popping offensive numbers against bad competition to date. It’s a good chance to watch Iowa star forward Keegan Murray, a potential lottery pick in 2022. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| This is the first real test of the year for the Hawkeyes, who’ve put up some eye-popping offensive numbers against bad competition to date. It’s a good chance to watch Iowa star forward Keegan Murray, a potential lottery pick in 2022. Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat | The reeling Nuggets, who’ve been hit hard by the injury bug, have lost six straight games to fall under .500 on the season. The road doesn’t get any easier with this trip to South Beach to see the Heat. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The reeling Nuggets, who’ve been hit hard by the injury bug, have lost six straight games to fall under .500 on the season. The road doesn’t get any easier with this trip to South Beach to see the Heat. Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls | These two squads have been two of the more surprising teams in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has been led by DeMar DeRozan’s resurgence, and the Hornets are guided by their incredible young core. This game feels like a first-round playoff matchup late in the season’s second month. 8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports SE/NBC Sports Chicago, watch on fuboTV

| These two squads have been two of the more surprising teams in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has been led by DeMar DeRozan’s resurgence, and the Hornets are guided by their incredible young core. This game feels like a first-round playoff matchup late in the season’s second month. Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz | The Blazers are certainly fun to watch, putting up 110 or more points in five of their last six games. How will that high-flying offensive attack fare against a Utah team that prides itself on the defensive end? 9 p.m. ET, Root Sports Plus/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, watch on fuboTV

| The Blazers are certainly fun to watch, putting up 110 or more points in five of their last six games. How will that high-flying offensive attack fare against a Utah team that prides itself on the defensive end? Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames | Pittsburgh has surged lately to five wins in its last six games, helping turn around a slow start in perhaps the sport’s toughest division. Meanwhile, the Flames are trying to keep up with Connor McDavid and the Oilers in the Pacific division. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

USWNT at Australia

No one will blame you if you aren’t awake for this one. But if you are, flip this one on and enjoy. The Matildas are just outside the top 10 in the latest FIFA World Rankings and excitement is high, producing a record-breaking crowd for the teams’ first friendly last week. That crowd was greeted quickly by reality when Ashley Hatch scored for the U.S. less than 30 seconds into the match en route to a 3–0 win. Australia and New Zealand are hosting the 2023 World Cup, so this trip gives the USWNT a chance to look ahead to where they’ll hope to win yet another trophy in about 18 months.

Nov. 30, 4 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

