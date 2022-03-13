Who’s In? Who’s Out? Find Out on Selection Sunday

Texas A&M and Iowa will look to continue their runs through the SEC and Big Ten men’s tournaments, respectively, as the hours and minutes tick down before the NCAA bracket is revealed. While the Hawkeyes are playing for a shot at a No. 4 seed, the Aggies will try to lock down a spot.

Also today, in-state rivals Baylor and Texas clash in the Big 12 women’s championship game before the March Madness field is unveiled. Plus, the waterlogged Players Championship continues on the PGA Tour. Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Iowa vs. Purdue in Big Ten tournament final

No. 9 Purdue will aim for a season sweep of No. 24 Iowa in today’s conference championship game. The Boilermakers won both regular-season meetings between the teams, though both victories came by 10 points or less. And the Hawkeyes have found their footing since their most recent loss to Purdue on Jan. 27. They have gone 11–3 since then, including three wins in three days at the Big Ten tournament.

3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Men’s college basketball: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in SEC tournament final | After upsets against Auburn and Arkansas, the Aggies have found themselves not only in the conference championship game but likely in the NCAA tournament field. They’ll look to continue their run against the No. 9 Volunteers. 1 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Women’s college basketball: Texas vs. Baylor in Big 12 tournament final | The No. 7 Longhorns have won 10 straight heading into this contest, while the No. 4 Bears have recorded 12 straight wins. Baylor also carries another streak: 13 consecutive wins against Texas dating back to 2017. 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Men’s college basketball: Selection Show | Will bubble teams Notre Dame and Oklahoma squeeze their way into the field of 68? 6 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Women’s college basketball: Selection Show | The bracket reveal will feature four play-in games for the first time as the women’s field expands to 68, 11 years after the men’s tournament did the same. Northwestern and Florida State are in the mix for the expansion spots. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

PGA Tour: Players Championship

Rain and wind has plagued the Players Championship, and so this afternoon brings not the final round but the third round. Still, Tom Hoge and Tommy Fleetwood have battled through the elements and were tied atop the leaderboard at six under par entering Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

1 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

