Shohei Ohtani Pitches and Hits Today

Last night, it was Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s show. The Blue Jays’ slugger hit three homers to single-handedly lead Toronto past the Yankees in the Bronx. But Guerrero might not even be the most electric star in the American League! That title belongs to Shohei Ohtani, who’ll be on full display today for the Angels both on the mound and in the batter’s box.

Plus, check out some of the incredible gymnasts on display at the NCAA championships and a key NHL matchup for the playoff push in Dallas.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Shohei Ohtani is pitching today. Need I say more?

Baseball’s most electrifying talent has gotten off to an underwhelming start to the season at the plate, going just 4–25 in his first six games. But as Angels manager Joe Maddon told Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci before the season, nothing Ohtani does on the field should surprise anyone … even topping last year’s historic numbers.

So even as Ohtani tries to find his rhythm at the plate, we also get a chance to see him on the bump, where he threw 4.2 electric innings in his first start of the season. Can he mow down the Rangers’ hitters and get his bat going in the process?

8:05 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southwest/West, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Semifinals | SI’s Tess DeMeyer previewed some of the most exciting routines to watch ahead of these semifinals. The first semifinal features No. 1 Oklahoma, while the second features a record-setting Florida team as well as Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, who competes for Auburn. 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers | The appeal here is the pitching matchup between Adam Wainwright and Brandon Woodruff. Wainwright continues to defy the odds as a 40-year-old, throwing six shutout innings on Opening Day last week after an incredible run to close last season. On the other side is Woodruff, who got hit around in his first start of the year but was one of the best pitchers in the NL in 2021. 5:14 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/Wisconsin, watch on fuboTV

• Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres | The defending World Series champions haven’t looked the part of a potential repeat champ so far this season, but as SI’s Will Laws wrote, the Braves are more focused on building a sustainable championship-level team for the next decade than they are on trying to repeat. How will they fare tonight in San Diego? 8:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast/San Diego, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

The biggest drama left in the NHL playoffs is the push for the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference. The Stars are squarely in the mix for one of those spots, currently sitting three points clear of the Golden Knights for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. Knocking off a Minnesota team with plenty to play for as it fights for seeding would be huge in the Stars’ pursuit of a return to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

