Embiid, Giannis Wrap Up NBA’s First Half in Milwaukee

The Kamila Valieva saga at the Olympics came to a surprising end this morning when the Russian figure skater finished fourth in the women’s free skate. It was a strange development that, among other things, raised the question of whether 15-year-olds should be participating in the Olympics in the first place.

Tonight’s Olympic action features halfpipe skiing and speed skating. And back Stateside, we have quite the NBA showdown between the Bucks and Sixers. Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks

Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports

The Sixers are making a move in the East … at least they were until they got stopped in their tracks by a red-hot Celtics team two nights ago. But as Philly sits just three games out of the top spot in the conference and is poised to add James Harden to the fray after the All-Star break, it’s hard not to be buying stock in the Sixers right now.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he reminded fans of that Tuesday when he went for 50 points and 14 rebounds against the Pacers, his first 50-point game since last year’s NBA Finals clincher.

8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational | From a hole-in-one to beer cans being thrown to a sudden-death playoff, last weekend at the WM Phoenix Open had a little bit of everything. But with many of the tour’s best players in action this weekend near Los Angeles, perhaps the Genesis Invitational can top last weekend’s drama. 4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Louisville at North Carolina | The ACC title race is coming down to the wire, with a pair of top-five teams in No. 4 NC State and No. 3 Louisville battling for the top spot. To keep pace, the Cardinals need to find a way to win on the road against the No. 24 Tar Heels. 6 p.m. ET, ACC Network

• 2022 Olympics: Speed skating, figure skating, freestyle skiing | Eileen Gu’s citizenship status became a hot-button issue last week when the Chinese skier won gold in the big air. Now, she gets a chance for her second gold of the Olympics in the halfpipe, where she posted the highest score of the event in qualifying. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs star Auston Matthews is on an eight-game points streak and has tallied two or more points, six of those eight tilts. That hot stretch for one of the sport’s best players has kept the Maple Leafs in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Matthews and the Leafs will get a significant test tonight from the Penguins, a team just one point away from the top spot in the East as the season hits its stretch run. Pittsburgh has won four straight coming out of the All-Star break to build momentum.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.