Skip to main content

Embiid, Giannis Wrap Up NBA’s First Half in Milwaukee

Plus, Eileen Gu goes for gold in the halfpipe as 2022 Olympics continue.

The Kamila Valieva saga at the Olympics came to a surprising end this morning when the Russian figure skater finished fourth in the women’s free skate. It was a strange development that, among other things, raised the question of whether 15-year-olds should be participating in the Olympics in the first place.

Tonight’s Olympic action features halfpipe skiing and speed skating. And back Stateside, we have quite the NBA showdown between the Bucks and Sixers. Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks

kevin-durant-giannis-antetokounmpo

The Sixers are making a move in the East … at least they were until they got stopped in their tracks by a red-hot Celtics team two nights ago. But as Philly sits just three games out of the top spot in the conference and is poised to add James Harden to the fray after the All-Star break, it’s hard not to be buying stock in the Sixers right now.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he reminded fans of that Tuesday when he went for 50 points and 14 rebounds against the Pacers, his first 50-point game since last year’s NBA Finals clincher.

8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational | From a hole-in-one to beer cans being thrown to a sudden-death playoff, last weekend at the WM Phoenix Open had a little bit of everything. But with many of the tour’s best players in action this weekend near Los Angeles, perhaps the Genesis Invitational can top last weekend’s drama. 4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Louisville at North Carolina | The ACC title race is coming down to the wire, with a pair of top-five teams in No. 4 NC State and No. 3 Louisville battling for the top spot. To keep pace, the Cardinals need to find a way to win on the road against the No. 24 Tar Heels. 6 p.m. ET, ACC Network

• 2022 Olympics: Speed skating, figure skating, freestyle skiing | Eileen Gu’s citizenship status became a hot-button issue last week when the Chinese skier won gold in the big air. Now, she gets a chance for her second gold of the Olympics in the halfpipe, where she posted the highest score of the event in qualifying. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs star Auston Matthews is on an eight-game points streak and has tallied two or more points, six of those eight tilts. That hot stretch for one of the sport’s best players has kept the Maple Leafs in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Matthews and the Leafs will get a significant test tonight from the Penguins, a team just one point away from the top spot in the East as the season hits its stretch run. Pittsburgh has won four straight coming out of the All-Star break to build momentum.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

kevin-durant-giannis-antetokounmpo
SI Guide

Embiid, Giannis Wrap Up NBA’s First Half in Milwaukee

18 seconds ago
Soccer Fans 2
Soccer

How to Watch Sarmiento (J) vs. Banfield

4 minutes ago
NASCAR Camping World
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250, Practice

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17680213
PGA Tour

How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, First Round

1 hour ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) guards during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State

1 hour ago
FLORIDA STATE
College Softball

How to Watch Tennessee vs Florida State

1 hour ago
imago1009751443h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals #2: Real Madrid vs. Rio Breogan

1 hour ago
soccer fans
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Porto vs. Lazio

2 hours ago
san lorenzo
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Gimnasia (LP) vs. San Lorenzo

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy