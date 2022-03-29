Embiid, Giannis Face Off in Key Eastern Conference Clash

I still feel like I’m catching my breath from last night’s Elite Eight thriller between UConn and NC State, which saw the Huskies win in a wild double-overtime game to send them to the Final Four for the 14th consecutive tournament.

While we wait for the Final Four, there’s still plenty to dive into. Tonight’s slate features a matchup of two of the NBA’s biggest stars, plus a Cinderella story of sorts in the soccer world as North Macedonia tries to qualify for the World Cup.

MUST WATCH:

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo? That sounds like a good way to spend a Tuesday night.

When these two teams met just over a month ago, Embiid and Antetokounmpo put up massive numbers. The Sixers’ star poured in 42 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists, while the Bucks were led by Antetokounmpo’s 32 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists in a narrow Philadelphia win. This type of star power isn’t often on the floor at the same time, so enjoy it as the regular season winds down.

7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports WI/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Men’s college basketball: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier | If you need your hoops fix, the NIT semifinals from Madison Square Garden are tonight. St. Bonaventure is a senior-laden team trying to go out on a high note, while Xavier fired coach Travis Steele in the midst of this competition after the team missed a third straight NCAA tournament. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks | The Mavs look more dangerous than they have in a long time thanks to the emergence of Spencer Dinwiddie. His play since being acquired at the trade deadline has given Dallas new life as a Western Conference contender. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames | Fresh off hanging a whopping nine-goal explosion against Edmonton, the Flames play host to perhaps the sport’s best team in the Avs, which could become the first team in the NHL to 100 points with a win today. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Men’s CBB: Texas A&M vs. Washington State | Game 2 of the NIT semifinals pits a Texas A&M team that many believed should have made the NCAA tournament against Washington State and Kyle Smith, whose Moneyball-style approach has helped revitalize the program in Pullman. 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

World Cup qualifying: North Macedonia at Portugal

While the American sports-viewing public has been enthralled by the Saint Peter’s Cinderella story, there’s one happening overseas that should gain your attention. North Macedonia, a small Balkan nation with a population of about 2 million, is one win away from its first World Cup after shocking Italy last week to advance to a playoff final. They’ll be heavy underdogs against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, but the North Macedonians did a wonderful job sitting back and defending against Italy and will be difficult to crack.

2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

