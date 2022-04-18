Sixers Look for Full Control in Game 2 vs. Depleted Raptors

From Jayson Tatum’s buzzer beater to Anthony Edwards’s star turn against the Grizzlies to Kyrie Irving’s antics (and buckets), it was a terrific first weekend of the NBA playoffs. What’s next? Game 2s, which we get three of tonight. Those matchups include star power in the form of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokić and Donovan Mitchell.

Plus, there’s a pair of interesting early-season MLB matchups that are also on the docket.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

It’s no secret the stakes are high for the Sixers in this year’s playoffs after Daryl Morey pushed the chips in at the trade deadline to trade for James Harden. And with a contract decision looming on Harden in the offseason, not winning this first-round series would be a catastrophe.

The good news for Philadelphia? The Sixers looked dominant in Game 1 of the series Saturday—dominant enough for a potential sweep. But as SI’s Chris Herring wrote, it would be a mistake to count out these Raptors, a team whose swarming defense and strange rotations makes them incredibly difficult to play against. Can Toronto get the series back to even before the series moves to Canada for Game 3, or will Philly take full control?

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• AS Roma at Napoli | The title race in Serie A is a tight one, with Napoli just five points off the pace of AC Milan at the top of the table with just more than a month to go in the campaign. That makes this match against a fellow top-five side a big one. It’s also important for Roma, which needs to make a push for a top-four finish and a berth in next year’s Champions League. 1 p.m. ET, Paramount+

• Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks | The Jazz took the first game of the series behind a huge second half from Donovan Mitchell. With Luka Dončić still likely sidelined, can Utah take advantage and snatch a 2–0 lead? All but two of SI’s 13 NBA writers have the Jazz winning this series. 8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors | SI’s Michael Pina broke down the incredible chess match between two of the NBA’s most unique players in Nikola Jokić and Draymond Green that will decide this series. Green won the first matchup, forcing Jokić to take 25 shots to score his 25 points … though it certainly didn’t hurt that Jordan Poole dropped 30 points for the Warriors on the other end. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

• Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers | There are story lines galore for this early-season series. The Braves eliminated the Dodgers in last year’s playoffs before eventually winning it all, but Atlanta’s star during that run (Freddie Freeman) is now a Dodger. Can the Braves get to Clayton Kershaw, who was perfect (literally) in his first start of the season? 10:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports SE/Sportsnet LA/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

Excitement was high about this season for the Mets, and the first 10 games of 2022 haven’t done anything to quell the optimism in Queens. Buck Showalter’s tenure as manager has started well, with three series wins in three tries and signs of life from an offense that was simply not good enough in ’21. The road gets much harder starting tonight with four games against the best regular-season team in the National League a season ago. Winning this series would be a huge statement that the Mets are, in fact, legit.

7:10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, watch on fuboTV

