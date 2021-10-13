Sky, Mercury Face Off in WNBA Finals Game 2

Yesterday’s MLB action was somewhat underwhelming, but after a week of thrillers we were bound to get a quiet day. Our first day in a while without baseball playoff games is here, but don’t fear: Between the WNBA Finals, some huge World Cup qualifiers and a battle between the two best teams in the NWSL, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into today. Here’s the full slate of what to watch.

MUST WATCH

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The second game of the WNBA Finals tips off tonight, with the Mercury looking to bounce back from a 91–77 home defeat in the series opener. The Sky’s recipe in Game 1 was the same it has used in its fantastic run through the playoffs: balance. All five starters scored in double figures, while Stefanie Dolson came off the bench for 14 points in 17 minutes. With the series set to head back to Chicago for Game 3, this game feels like a must-win for Phoenix. The good news for the Mercury is they have plenty of star power to turn to, including Brittney Griner, who scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the decisive Game 5 of the semifinal series with the Aces.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica at USA | This match will determine whether the USMNT is in good shape or in trouble in its hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Three points at home would be huge after a lackluster display in Panama. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| This match will determine whether the USMNT is in good shape or in trouble in its hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Three points at home would be huge after a lackluster display in Panama. World Cup Qualifying: Mexico at El Salvador | Mexico is undefeated in five qualifying matches so far. The trip to San Salvador is never easy though. Any points from this one would solidify El Tri atop the Octagonal through two international windows. 10:05 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| Mexico is undefeated in five qualifying matches so far. The trip to San Salvador is never easy though. Any points from this one would solidify El Tri atop the Octagonal through two international windows. New York Rangers at Washington Capitals | Both these teams open their 2021–22 seasons tonight in Washington, where Alexander Ovechkin is questionable with a lower body injury. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT, watch on fuboTV

| Both these teams open their 2021–22 seasons tonight in Washington, where Alexander Ovechkin is questionable with a lower body injury. BNB Paribas Open | Several of the best men’s players in the world are in action today in Indian Wells. An afternoon matchup between Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov and a late-night showdown between Gaël Monfils and Alexander Zverev are the headlines on that side. Plus there are two women’s quarterfinal matches, featuring Victoria Azarenka and Jessica Pegula in one and Shelby Rogers and Jeļena Ostapenko in the other. Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

OL Reign at Portland Thorns

This battle between the two best teams in the NWSL is worth your time tonight. The Thorns and Reign are separated by just one point in the table with the regular season coming to a close at the end of the month. The Reign have won the first two games of the season series, clinching a tiebreaker for the regular-season title should the teams end up with the same number of points. That makes today’s match even more important for Portland, especially given that the Thorns are at home.

10:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+

