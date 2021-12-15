No. 1 Gamecocks Face No. 15 Duke in Showdown of Unbeatens

Last night’s sports slate included something I haven’t seen in a long time: Coppin State’s men’s basketball team forgot its jerseys in Baltimore and had to play in its opponent’s practice jerseys!

In other news, we saw history last night when Stephen Curry set the NBA’s all-time record for made threes in a special moment at Madison Square Garden. We likely won’t have a moment like that tonight, but we still have plenty of action to tune into.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Women’s college basketball; South Carolina at Duke

Aliyah Boston leads the Gamecocks in points and rebounds per game. Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated

The No. 1 Gamecocks have passed every test so far this season, already knocking off four top-10 teams in the AP Poll, including a 16-point win over UConn at the Battle 4 Atlantis in November. But it’s really hard to win on the road in college basketball, and Dawn Staley’s team will face a real test tonight from No. 15 and undefeated Duke. Kara Lawson’s Blue Devils have been one of the season’s bigger surprises to date and rose into the polls after handling Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge earlier this month.

7 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers | The Heat are banged up with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out while Bam Adebayo continues recovering from thumb surgery. The Sixers are, too, with Joel Embiid and Seth Curry questionable for tonight’s game. But Miami guard Kyle Lowry has picked up some of the scoring slack and will be playing in front of his hometown crowd in Philly. 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks | The Lakers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, but assuming this game gets played it’s a pretty important one for two teams trying to climb the ladder in the Western Conference. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Nicholls State at Wisconsin | Nicholls State is an easy team to root this year: It spent 17 days this September living on one floor of a freshman dorm in Kentucky after its campus in Louisiana was decimated by Hurricane Ida. The team gets its night on the big stage tonight against a very good Wisconsin team and potential National Player of the Year Johnny Davis. 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz | Winners of seven straight, the Jazz have always been great on defense with Rudy Gobert but are finding their stride on offense. They’ve scored 118 or more points in six of the seven games on that winning streak. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

West Ham at Arsenal

I’d expect this match to be more competitive than the Premier League tilt we highlighted in yesterday’s newsletter, a 7–0 win by Man City over Leeds. This one has significant implications for Champions League qualification for next season, with West Ham currently sitting fourth in the Premier League table and Arsenal just two points behind it despite a slow start to the season.

3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.