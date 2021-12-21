No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford Face Off in Women’s Hoops

After two ugly Monday NFL games, we wrap up Week 15 with two more COVID-19-impacted games tonight. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg for a busy night in the sports world. We’ve got a No. 1–vs.–No. 2 matchup in women’s college hoops, a couple of ranked men’s hoops matchups, a strong bowl game and some NBA action all on tonight’s docket.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Women’s college basketball: Stanford at South Carolina

No. 1 vs. No. 2 in women’s college hoops? Sign me up.

This game is a rematch from last year’s Final Four, an unforgettable win for Stanford on a late bucket by Haley Jones and a missed layup at the buzzer by South Carolina star Aliyah Boston. Boston, one of the best players in the sport, was inconsolable after that loss, but she has raised her and her team’s games this season to lead the Gamecocks to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll. Meanwhile, teams have played Hot Potato with the No. 2 spot, with 8–2 Stanford taking over this week. The defending national champs have nonconference wins over Indiana and Maryland so far.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams | The Rams may be shorthanded, but if they can find a way past the Seahawks they’ll move into a tie for first atop the NFC West with just three games to play. It would also keep Los Angeles in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. 7 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

• Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles | There’s playoff drama at play here, but we might have some funkiness in the run-up to this game. Both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were left behind in Washington but could be rushed up to Philly pregame if they clear health and safety protocols by kickoff. If not, WFT has to turn to just-signed QB Garrett Gilbert. 7 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Xavier at Villanova | The Wildcats are in a rut, coming off consecutive 20+ point losses on the road at Baylor and Creighton. Can they bounce back against a surging Xavier team? 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Kansas at Colorado | Weird things tend to happen at altitude in Boulder, and we’ll see if that home court magic can lift the Buffaloes to an upset victory over the No. 7 Jayhawks. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers | Phoenix has won a remarkable 23 of its last 25 games and will go for one more tonight against a Lakers squad without Anthony Davis. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM

Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State

This should be a heck of a game between two of the best teams in the Group of 5. UTSA’s breakthrough 12–1 campaign under coach Jeff Traylor helped put the Roadrunners on the map and might have helped earn them an invite to the AAC.

They’ll take on an SDSU team that has relied on its defense to put together an 11–2 season, and a win today could give the program its first 12-win campaign in program history. The Aztecs have a win over Pac-12 champion Utah under their belts from nonconference play, if you’re looking for a measuring stick for how good SDSU is.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

