Skip to main content

Can St. Peter’s Make the Final Four?

The women’s Elite Eight gets underway with two huge matchups.

Three double-digit seeds are aiming for Final Four spots today across both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments. St. Peter’s will try to make history as the first No. 15 seed to make the men’s Final Four with a win over North Carolina. No. 10 Miami is looking to pull off another upset and take out No. 1 Kansas. South Carolina, the top overall seed in the women’s tournament, will look to hold off No. 10 Creighton to book a ticket to Minneapolis.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Men’s college basketball: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s

st-peters

Can the Peacocks keep it going? St. Peter’s has captured the spotlight of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament, rolling through Kentucky, Purdue and Murray State en route to an Elite Eight matchup with another national power: North Carolina.

UNC has taken out the defending national champs in Baylor and a Final Four team from last season in UCLA to get to this point. Rookie head coach Hubert Davis has his team playing its best basketball right now.

5:05 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Men’s CBB: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 10 Miami | The Jayhawks are the final No. 1 seed left in the men’s draw and will look to get coach Bill Self to his fourth final four with Kansas. Miami, though, has only lost once since the end of February and head coach Jim Larrañaga knows a thing or two about pulling off upsets. He coached 11-seed George Mason during its improbable Final Four run in 2006. 2:20 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Creighton | Superstar Aliyah Boston helped South Carolina overcome Miami in a low-scoring affair. But upstart Creighton gets it done by committee, utilizing its talented depth. The two styles will clash with a Final Four berth on the line. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Texas | The defending national champions are looking for revenge in this matchup. Stanford suffered one of its three losses this season to Texas way back in November. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Concacaf men’s World Cup qualifying: Panama at USA

The USMNT got a step closer to the 2022 World Cup with a scoreless draw in Mexico City on Thursday night, setting up a chance to clinch a bid today. The U.S. will need some help elsewhere in the region. An American win in Orlando combined with a Costa Rica draw or loss in El Salvador will do it. If the U.S. match ends in a draw, they will need Costa Rica to lose to qualify with one match remaining in the cycle. 

7 p.m. ET, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17965254
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_17969737
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
st-peters
SI Guide

Can St. Peter’s Make the Final Four?

By Josh Rosenblatjust now
USATSI_10205566
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
USATSI_17951415
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Kings

By Evan Massey11 hours ago
USATSI_17964118
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Sharks

By Evan Massey11 hours ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Mar 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) makes a save of a shot by Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) in a shoot out at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy