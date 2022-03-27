Can St. Peter’s Make the Final Four?

Three double-digit seeds are aiming for Final Four spots today across both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments. St. Peter’s will try to make history as the first No. 15 seed to make the men’s Final Four with a win over North Carolina. No. 10 Miami is looking to pull off another upset and take out No. 1 Kansas. South Carolina, the top overall seed in the women’s tournament, will look to hold off No. 10 Creighton to book a ticket to Minneapolis.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Men’s college basketball: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Can the Peacocks keep it going? St. Peter’s has captured the spotlight of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament, rolling through Kentucky, Purdue and Murray State en route to an Elite Eight matchup with another national power: North Carolina.

UNC has taken out the defending national champs in Baylor and a Final Four team from last season in UCLA to get to this point. Rookie head coach Hubert Davis has his team playing its best basketball right now.

5:05 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Men’s CBB: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 10 Miami | The Jayhawks are the final No. 1 seed left in the men’s draw and will look to get coach Bill Self to his fourth final four with Kansas. Miami, though, has only lost once since the end of February and head coach Jim Larrañaga knows a thing or two about pulling off upsets. He coached 11-seed George Mason during its improbable Final Four run in 2006. 2:20 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Creighton | Superstar Aliyah Boston helped South Carolina overcome Miami in a low-scoring affair. But upstart Creighton gets it done by committee, utilizing its talented depth. The two styles will clash with a Final Four berth on the line. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Texas | The defending national champions are looking for revenge in this matchup. Stanford suffered one of its three losses this season to Texas way back in November. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Concacaf men’s World Cup qualifying: Panama at USA

The USMNT got a step closer to the 2022 World Cup with a scoreless draw in Mexico City on Thursday night, setting up a chance to clinch a bid today. The U.S. will need some help elsewhere in the region. An American win in Orlando combined with a Costa Rica draw or loss in El Salvador will do it. If the U.S. match ends in a draw, they will need Costa Rica to lose to qualify with one match remaining in the cycle.

7 p.m. ET, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.