Lightning Look To Rebound vs. Avalanche in Game 2

Plus, it’s moving day at the U.S. Open.

It’ll take a lot for tonight’s Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to live up to Game 1’s drama. But it always seems like the NHL playoffs never disappoint. Before the puck drops, there are a couple of interesting MLB matchups as well as the third round of the U.S. Open.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche

Andre Burakovsky

Game 1 got off to a raucous start with the Avs jumping out to a 3–1 advantage after the first period. But the Lightning were able to claw back and push the game to OT before losing on an Andre Burakovsky goal. They’ll need to call on their veteran experience to avoid falling behind 2–0 to start this Stanley Cup Final.

8 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 U.S. Open Third Round | It’s moving day at the U.S. Open. Who will set themselves up for tomorrow’s final round at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.? 10 a.m. ET, Peacock, 12 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles FC at Seattle Sounders FC | Los Angeles FC have been the class of MLS so far this season. And new signing Giorgio Chiellini, the legendary Italy and Juventus defender, won’t even be playing yet. Seattle, which became the first MLS club to win the Concacaf Champions League last month, has gotten off to a slow start in MLS play. 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers | We’ve written about the Dodgers plenty. But how about the Guardians? SI’s Tom Verducci wrote this week that you shouldn’t underestimate José Ramírez and this Cleveland squad. 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Last October, Chicago won Game 2 of the ALDS in Houston to even their series at one win apiece. Since then, the Astros went on to knock out the White Sox with back-to-back wins, beat Boston in the ALCS and fell to Atlanta in the World Series. Chicago, meanwhile, has gone the opposite direction. They’ve struggled out to find their footing this season.

4:10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/ATT Sportsnet-SW, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

