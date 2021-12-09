Steelers, Vikings Put Playoff Hopes on the Line

Week 14 of the NFL season is here, and we’ve got a game with significant playoff implications made bigger by the league’s newly expanded postseason format. The winner of tonight’s Steelers-Vikings matchup keeps pace for a wild-card spot, while the loser falls further back in the crowded middle tier of their respective conferences.

Also on tonight: a pair of big NHL games and a ranked college hoops battle between Seton Hall and Texas. Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

These two middling teams find themselves in the thick of the playoff race in their conferences, though bad performances against the Lions in the past month could come back to cost both teams. Minnesota’s stunning loss to Detroit last time out put the team’s playoff hopes in jeopardy, but the Vikings are still just a game out of the last wild-card spot in the NFC and expect to get Dalvin Cook back for tonight’s contest. Meanwhile, the Steelers’ tie with the Lions in mid-November is what separates them from a playoff spot if the season ended today, even after a huge win over the Ravens on Sunday.

8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs | The Lightning stayed unbeaten in December with a thrilling comeback win against Montreal on Tuesday, scoring twice in the game’s final 2:30 to turn a 2–1 deficit into a 3–2 road win. Keeping those winning ways going might be a challenge in Toronto. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers | Six straight Sixers games have been decided by five points or fewer, which includes a pair of overtime games. That streak could easily continue through tonight when the Jazz and their stingy defense come to the City of Brotherly Love. 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college volleyball: Washington at Texas | We’ve reached the final 16 in the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament, and this matchup looks like the best of the day. Washington went to the Final Four last season, while Texas advanced to the national title game. Both teams have title aspirations, but one will be sent home today. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

• Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames | Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom’s remarkable turnaround from a season ago has keyed a great start for the Flames, who currently sit atop the Pacific division. He has been one of the league’s best goalies in 2021–22. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Men’s college basketball: Iowa at Iowa State | Undefeated Iowa State has been one of college basketball’s biggest surprises in Year 1 under T.J. Otzelberger, and the Hilton Coliseum crowd should be rocking in Ames for this rivalry showdown with the Hawkeyes. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Texas at Seton Hall

The Prudential Center in Newark should be packed for this one: a high-stakes nonconference tilt between two ranked teams. The Longhorns have been dominant (albeit against weak competition) since a blowout loss to Gonzaga in the season’s opening week, but Seton Hall is off to an impressive 7–1 start behind a ferocious defense and the play of senior wing Jared Rhoden. Both of these teams are stingy on the defensive end, so this one could be a lower-scoring affair.

6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

