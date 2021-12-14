Stephen Curry Goes for Three-Point Record Vs. Knicks

Well, we wrote yesterday that the Rams needed to beat a good team. They did just that last night with a 30–23 victory on the road against the Cardinals to wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season. Tonight, we shift our attention to the NBA, where Stephen Curry could etch his name into the record books with two more made threes against the Knicks.

Also on tonight: A college-hoops showdown between Alabama and Memphis, plus Carolina and Minnesota face off on the ice.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks

Tonight will (likely) be the night that Stephen Curry breaks the NBA’s all-time record for made three-pointers. He and the Warriors will take on a Knicks team that has struggled lately as they’ve won just one of their six games in December. SI’s Chris Mannix and Brian Scalabrine broke down the Knicks’ woes of late. Facing arguably the league’s best team isn’t any easy way to get back on track. That said, it’s the Garden! You never know what might happen. Plus, the historic moment to come for Curry, whose style of play has changed basketball, is worth watching on its own.

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Leeds United at Manchester City | Leeds gave Chelsea quite a scare at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with the Blues needing a 94th-minute penalty kick from Jorginho to take three points. Can they finish the job today against the current leaders in the Premier League? 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets | KD continued to make his MVP case Sunday with 51 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists against the Pistons. At this point, he’s a must-watch every single night. 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet/YES, watch on fuboTV

• Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild | The Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov and Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho have been two of the sport’s best players so far this season, but Aho has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols ahead of tonight’s matchup. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

• Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers | A shorthanded Suns team took a rare loss last night to the Clippers without Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They’ll match up with a Portland team that, in SI’s Chris Herring’s view, is “in desperate need of a shakeup.” 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s college basketball: Alabama at Memphis

This looked like one of the games of the year in the preseason, and while it has lost some of its luster because of Memphis’s disastrous start, it still should be fun. Memphis has a lot to work through after four straight losses and Penny Hardaway blasting his team’s effort and mentality. Alabama comes in riding high after consecutive wins over Gonzaga and Houston.

Can Emoni Bates and the Tigers find their stride on their home court? Or will the Tide keep rolling?

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

