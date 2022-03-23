Skip to main content

Struggling Warriors Look to Bounce Back Against Heat

Plus, the Celtics host the Jazz in Boston and the Sixers head out West.

Happy Hump Day!

We’re less than a month out from the start of the NBA playoffs, which makes nights like this with so many big games mean even more. We’ve got battles between playoff teams all night tonight in The Association, including a headliner between the Warriors and Heat in South Beach. Plus, the Celtics play host to the Jazz and the Lakers look to win consecutive games for the first time in months.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

AP22072142001297

The Warriors’ struggles of late have continued, as Golden State has lost three straight (including games against the lowly Spurs and Magic). What’s the main reason for those recent woes? SI’s Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni broke that down on the most recent episode of The Open Floor.

Meanwhile, Miami seems to get forgotten about in the Eastern Conference race despite currently holding the top spot and being less than two years removed from a Finals appearance.

7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Sun, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Men’s college basketball: Wake Forest at Texas A&M | These two teams believed they were snubbed from the NCAA tournament: Wake Forest had a great year in an ACC that may have deserved more respect than it got this season, and Texas A&M made a run for the ages in the SEC tournament to make a last-dash push into the field. Which team will advance to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche | The Avalanche were one of The Hockey News’ biggest trade deadline winners last week, adding depth to what was already perhaps the sport’s best team. They’ll face a desperate Vancouver team tonight trying to fight its way into the postseason. 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers | The Lakers haven’t won consecutive games since early January. And while LeBron James and the Lake Show keep struggling, the Sixers have new life since adding James Harden to the mix and are fresh off a huge win over the Heat earlier this week. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics

The Celtics’ surge into Eastern Conference contenders has coincided with the addition of Derrick White at the trade deadline. Pina wrote last week about how White became Boston’s missing piece and has keyed the Celtics’ second-half surge. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown flanking him, Boston has one of the best cores in the league. But how will they fare tonight when the Jazz and Donovan Mitchell come to town as Utah fights to host a first-round playoff series out West.

7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/AT&T SportsNet, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AP22072142001297
SI Guide

Struggling Warriors Look to Bounce Back Against Heat

By Kevin Sweeneyjust now
USATSI_17475943
College Softball

How to Watch Sacramento State at Cal in College Softball

By Adam Childs56 seconds ago
USATSI_17645479
College Softball

How to Watch Utah Valley at Utah State in College Softball

By Adam Childs56 seconds ago
USATSI_17859197
College Basketball

How to Watch CBI Championship: Middle Tennessee vs. UNC Wilmington

By Matthew Beighle56 seconds ago
USATSI_17693520
2022 World Womens Curling Championship

How to Watch United States vs. Switzerland at the 2022 World Women's Curling Championship

By Phil Watson56 seconds ago
USATSI_17944698
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Athletics vs. Cubs

By Evan Massey55 minutes ago
USATSI_17946019
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
USATSI_17944543
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
imago1009194757h (2)
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Club Atlético San Martín de Tucumán

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy