Struggling Warriors Look to Bounce Back Against Heat

We’re less than a month out from the start of the NBA playoffs, which makes nights like this with so many big games mean even more. We’ve got battles between playoff teams all night tonight in The Association, including a headliner between the Warriors and Heat in South Beach. Plus, the Celtics play host to the Jazz and the Lakers look to win consecutive games for the first time in months.

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

The Warriors’ struggles of late have continued, as Golden State has lost three straight (including games against the lowly Spurs and Magic). What’s the main reason for those recent woes? SI’s Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni broke that down on the most recent episode of The Open Floor.

Meanwhile, Miami seems to get forgotten about in the Eastern Conference race despite currently holding the top spot and being less than two years removed from a Finals appearance.

7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Sun, watch on fuboTV

Men’s college basketball: Wake Forest at Texas A&M | These two teams believed they were snubbed from the NCAA tournament: Wake Forest had a great year in an ACC that may have deserved more respect than it got this season, and Texas A&M made a run for the ages in the SEC tournament to make a last-dash push into the field. Which team will advance to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche | The Avalanche were one of The Hockey News’ biggest trade deadline winners last week, adding depth to what was already perhaps the sport’s best team. They’ll face a desperate Vancouver team tonight trying to fight its way into the postseason. 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers | The Lakers haven’t won consecutive games since early January. And while LeBron James and the Lake Show keep struggling, the Sixers have new life since adding James Harden to the mix and are fresh off a huge win over the Heat earlier this week. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics

The Celtics’ surge into Eastern Conference contenders has coincided with the addition of Derrick White at the trade deadline. Pina wrote last week about how White became Boston’s missing piece and has keyed the Celtics’ second-half surge. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown flanking him, Boston has one of the best cores in the league. But how will they fare tonight when the Jazz and Donovan Mitchell come to town as Utah fights to host a first-round playoff series out West.

7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/AT&T SportsNet, watch on fuboTV

