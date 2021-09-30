September 30, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Connecticut Looks to Bounce Back After Game 1 Loss to Sky

Plus, Burrow vs. Lawrence takes center stage in the NFL and MLB wild-card races continue.
Author:

WNBA playoffs, Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence and about as thrilling a wild-card race as we’ve had in years all in one night? If that isn’t a good Thursday, I don’t know what is. After a wacky Wednesday that featured a disastrous loss for Barcelona in the Champions League and plenty of fun in MLB’s final week of the regular season, tonight has a lot to live up to. Let’s see if it does!

Here’s what I’ll be watching.

MUST WATCH

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

courtney-vandersloot

The series opener between these two squads lived up to the hype and more, a double-overtime heart-stopper that saw Chicago hand Connecticut its first loss in six weeks thanks to Courtney Vandersloot’s triple double. The upset win for the Sky sets the table for a wild rest of the series, putting all the pressure on the Sun to win tonight and avoid putting their backs against the wall in Game 3.

The good news for the Sun? They still have MVP Jonquel Jones, who posted 26 points and 11 rebounds in 45 minutes in Tuesday’s loss. That’s a good reason to have confidence even after dropping Game 1.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals | A 2–1 start is reason enough for optimism in Cincinnati’s second year of the Joe Burrow era. The Burrow-to–Ja’Marr Chase connection has been fruitful so far. They should have another good game tonight against a Jaguars defense that has allowed over 30 points per game so far this season. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV
  • New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays | The Jays jumped on Gerrit Cole early and got big hits late to earn a much-needed victory last night in front of a playoff-caliber crowd in Toronto. Ace lefty Robby Ray will take the ball for the Blue Jays tonight as they go for the series win. 7:07 p.m. ET, Sportsnet-1/YES, watch on fuboTV
  • Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles | An impressive start from Nathan Eovaldi and a strong night from J.D. Martinez earned the Sox a much-needed win over the Orioles Wednesday. But with both the Blue Jays and Mariners winning as well, Boston didn’t gain any more breathing room for the second wild card. That makes every remaining game close to a must-win, including tonight. 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV
  • Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces | A combined 51 points from Riquna Williams and Kelsey Plum lifted the Aces to a critical series-opening victory, but the Mercury proved they’ll be a tough out in this series. Game 2 should tell us a lot about where this series is heading. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

College Football: Virginia at Miami

As disappointing as this 2–2 start to the season has been for a Miami team with high expectations in 2021, the chaos throughout the ACC has left the door wide open for a team like the Canes to bounce back and compete for a conference title. That journey starts tonight against a Virginia team that has allowed 96 combined points in its last two games. Star Miami QB D’Eriq King, who got off to a slow start to the season, is questionable in this one due to a shoulder injury. If he doesn’t play, Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia are next in line.

 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

