Suns, Bulls Meet in Battle of Potential Top Seeds

Super Bowl week is here!

We’re less than a week away from Bengals-Rams, and I can’t wait. But in the meantime, we have a full week of Olympic action, plus college sports and regular NBA and NHL action. Today, we have a top-15 women’s hoops matchup, a ranked men’s showdown in the Big 12 and an awesome Olympic hockey gold medal rematch to look forward to. Plus, a potential NBA Finals preview!

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls

The No. 1 team in the West visiting the No. 2 team in the East? Yeah, that’s a great way to spend a Monday.

The Bulls have been able to stay near the top of the Eastern Conference, even with Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso on the shelf with injuries. One major reason why: The play of rookie Ayo Dosunmu, whose defense has been superb and his shotmaking (especially from deep) is much improved. The local kid is becoming a fan favorite in Chicago.

Dosunmu will likely spend significant stretches of this game guarding Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Can the rookie put the clamps on perhaps the NBA’s best backcourt and lead Chicago to a huge win?

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs | The NHL returns from its All-Star weekend with a bang in the form of this showdown between two of the league’s best teams. This battle of centers pitting Toronto star Auston Matthews with Carolina’s Sebastian Aho should be fun to watch. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• 2022 Olympics: Speed Skating, Freestyle Skiing | Several medals are going out tonight, including in the women’s 500-meter short-track speedskating, where Italian Arianna Fontana could earn her ninth career medal (a record among short-track racers). Plus, there’s big air freestyle skiing and the men’s short program in figure skating. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Kansas at Texas | Life in the Big 12 isn’t easy. A little more than 48 hours after a dominant win over Baylor, No. 8 Kansas has to get back on the road and face another ranked foe. This one’s in Austin against a No. 20 Texas team finding its stride under new head coach Chris Beard. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Women’s hockey, United States vs. Canada | The Canadians are the favorites to win the gold, but Team USA beat Canada in a thrilling shootout to win gold in 2018. This one is only a preliminary round game, but expect an extremely high-quality hockey showdown between these two powers. Plus, it’s an emotionally charged rivalry that’s particularly unique for married ex-players, as SI’s Alex Prewitt wrote from Beijing. 11:10 p.m. ET, USA/Peacock, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s CBB: Georgia Tech at NC State

A top-15 matchup that could very well decide the ACC race? Sign me up.

It’s No. 5 NC State’s annual Play4Kay game, named in honor of former head coach Kay Yow and her work raising awareness and money to treat women’s cancers. The Wolfpack and their fans will be donning pink for the occasion and to honor Yow, who passed away from breast cancer in 2009.

The Pack will get a tough test tonight against a No. 11 Georgia Tech team in the midst of a breakthrough season. The Yellow Jackets feature one of the most unique players in the sport in Lorela Cubaj, who leads her team in rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

6 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

