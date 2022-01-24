Devin Booker, Suns Look to Stay Hot vs. Jazz

Wow.

That’s all the words I have to summarize perhaps the best weekend of playoff action in NFL history. It was awesome football. While we wait until the weekend to see if championship Sunday can provide a worthy second act to those two great days of football, there’s plenty to dive into the rest of the week. Rafael Nadal continues his push at the Australian Open, the Suns and Jazz face off and Alexander Ovechkin tries to keep up his super-human ways.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns

Two of the top four teams in the Western Conference get this week started off right, as the Jazz close out perhaps the most challenging back-to-back in the NBA this season with road games against the Warriors and Suns. Utah lost the first of these two games in heartbreaking fashion last night when Bojan Bogdanovic’s three at the buzzer rimmed out. Meanwhile, the 36-9 Suns have won six straight and nine of their 10 games in January to build a lead on the Warriors at the top of the West.

9 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Australian Open | The second week of the tournament brings us quarterfinal action today, including a huge showdown between Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal scheduled to start not before 10 p.m. ET. Can Nadal advance and get closer to his 21st Grand Slam title? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (also airing on ESPN3 and ESPN+), watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Louisville at Virginia | The Chris Mack era at Louisville appears to be on its final legs after a fourth loss in five games Saturday at home against Notre Dame. Can the Cardinals show any signs of life on the road in Charlottesville tonight? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers | Cavs star rookie Evan Mobley may not make the same flashy plays as some of his rookie counterparts, but his effectiveness has been a huge reason why Cleveland is in playoff position. Mobley, SI’s top rookie in the first half of the season, will lead the Cavs tonight in a battle with a Knicks team trying to stay in the playoff mix. 7 p.m. ET, MSG/Bally Sports Ohio, watch on fuboTV



• Men’s CBB: Texas Tech at Kansas | There are worse ways to get your week started than a top-20 showdown at Allen Fieldhouse. The No. 5 Jayhawks will be out for revenge after TTU took them down in Lubbock earlier this month, though the No. 13 Red Raiders have exceeded expectations in their first year under new head coach Mark Adams and could stake their claim as Big 12 contenders with a win. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin’s expectation-defying season at 36 years old continued over the weekend when the Capitals star scored two goals in the third quarter to lift Washington to an overtime win over Ottawa. As SI’s Dan Falkenheim wrote last week, Ovechkin is on pace to be the first player ever at his age to score 50 goals in a season, which would be a remarkable achievement for one of the game’s all-time greats.

Can Ovechkin score again today and lead the Capitals past a Golden Knights team in first place in the Pacific division?

7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

