Phoenix Looks to Stay Unbeaten in November against the Luka-less Mavericks

Did the NBA’s MVP race take an early turn last night? Kevin Durant entered Tuesday with an argument as the front-runner. But Stephen Curry balled out, Durant had his worst game of the year and the Warriors dominated the Nets. Between that statement game for Golden State and an epic Seton Hall win over Michigan in the men’s college game of the day, it was a fun night to be a basketball fan.

Tonight’s slate features a battle of hot teams in the Western Conference, plus more college hoops and some MACtion. Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

This game looks slightly less appealing now that Luka Dončić is out after suffering a left leg injury Monday, but the Mavs are playing fantastic basketball of late and are winners of five of six. Dallas has been clutch in close games and the pieces around Dončić have begun to emerge. That’s a good sign for a Mavs team hoping to get over the hump, much like the Suns did a season ago. So far, Phoenix hasn’t seen any hangover effects from that run to the NBA finals and now sits at 10–3 thanks to an undefeated start to November. Perhaps most impressively, only three of the Suns’ eight wins in the month have been by single digits.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: St. John’s at Indiana

Perhaps there’s something poetic about Mike Woodson’s first big test as the coach of the Hoosiers coming against the team that plays about half its home games in Madison Square Garden. Woodson, a Hoosier alum brought back after decades working in the NBA to restore glory to the IU program, is off to a solid start, albeit against inferior competition. He and star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will have to deal with a St. John’s team with high expectations in 2021–22 thanks to the return of star wing Julian Champagnie and point guard Posh Alexander.

9 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

