Suns Go for 11 Straight in Potential Finals Preview vs. Nets

MUST WATCH

Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns

The Suns are on their second 10-plus-game winning streak of the season behind more remarkable play from Chris Paul, who continues to defy time with his play as a 36-year-old. Phoenix is the NBA’s best team, and with Paul aging this might be the team’s best and final chance to win a title. Tonight’s matchup could be an NBA Finals preview against the Nets, who are the most talented team in the East but have scuffled some lately with Kevin Durant sidelined.

10 p.m. ET, TNT

LINEUP

• CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying: Colombia at Argentina | Colombia fell to No. 6 in the South American table, outside the qualification range with three match days left. Today’s match won’t be easy, but points may be a necessity to avoid falling further down the table. 6:30 p.m. ET, Fubo Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: NC State at Notre Dame | This battle of ACC contenders sends No. 3 NC State on the road to South Bend to take on the No. 20 Fighting Irish. Can star freshman Olivia Miles lead the Irish to an upset? 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

• Florida Panthers at New York Rangers | Jonathan Huberdeau has tallied points in six of his last seven games, a run that has helped the Panthers stay at the top of the standings and placed Huberdeau at the of the league in points. Can he keep that streak going against a Rangers team trying to make a push in the Metropolitan division? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

• Men’s CBB: Alabama at Auburn | Rivalry games are never not fun, and this one has extra stakes considering Auburn is the No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers have ascended to the top of the polls for the first time in program history and are acting like more than just a football school these days, while Alabama is coming off a huge win Saturday against Baylor. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Texas at Texas Tech

Chris Beard is making his first return to Lubbock as No. 23 Texas’s coach tonight, and the fan reaction should be as intense as anything in recent college hoops memory. Texas Tech fans have been camped out since Saturday to provide Beard with a less-than-warm welcome back to town.

Beyond the obvious Beard story line, it should be a heck of a basketball game. Both of these teams are ranked in the most recent AP poll, with No. 14 Texas Tech being one of the more surprising teams in the sport under first-year head coach (and former Beard assistant) Mark Adams. Adams has led the Red Raiders to four top-15 wins in year one and is known as a defensive guru.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

