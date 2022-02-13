Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow Headline Super Bowl LVI

Today is the one day of the year that a sports viewing guide seems gratuitous. We all know exactly what we’re watching and the one day that we can’t get enough Super Bowl coverage, whether it’s a feature on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s legendary cigar celebrations or a reflection on the relationship between the game and the city of Los Angeles.

But it’s also the perfect day to watch sports straight through from morning ’til night, with college basketball, the NHL and Olympics to fill in the gaps around the Big Game. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Two No. 4 seeds meet in the Super Bowl for the first time. They’ll do so at SoFi Stadium, the Rams’ home turf, which makes this the second straight Super Bowl in which a team will compete in its own stadium—something which, before last season, had never happened in the previous 54 contests.

These quirks make for fun facts to share at a Super Bowl party, but the game itself should come down to the two star quarterbacks on display. After 12 seasons with the Lions, Matthew Stafford soared in his first season with the Rams, following up his first career playoff victory against the Cardinals with two more in quick succession to reach this moment. Burrow returned after tearing his ACL and MCL last season to lead the Bengals to the brink of a championship in his sophomore campaign. Who will come out on top tonight?

6:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Women’s college basketball: South Carolina at Georgia | The No. 1 Gamecocks will be without their top two bench players, as both Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso are away competing in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament. That could give the No. 17 Bulldogs the opportunity to swoop in and pull off the upset. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals | The Capitals host their traditional Super Bowl Sunday matinee. This marks the 14th consecutive year of such games on home ice, and while they are 6–7 in the last 13, they have lost four in a row dating back to 2018. 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Washington, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Figure skating | NBC’s Super Bowl coverage will lead straight into the finals of the ice dance competition. The broadcast is scheduled to join the competition as the top pairs take the ice as part of the final group. 10:50 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Puppy Bowl

The 18th edition of this paw-sitively adorable event will feature 118 dogs from 67 shelters across the country. The three-hour special will also feature a Kitty Halftime Show and an appearance from Elmo and his puppy Tango. (No word on whether Zoe and her pet rock Rocco will show up.)

2 p.m. ET, Animal Planet, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.