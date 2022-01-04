Kentucky Hoops Faces LSU in Key SEC Clash

Well, last night was likely the final time Ben Roethlisberger will take the field in Pittsburgh as the Steelers QB, and he went out on a win. It wasn’t always pretty, but Big Ben and the offense did enough to win and keep their playoff hopes alive into Week 18.

Tonight, we zoom in on college hoops as conference play gets into full swing. Last night’s upset win by Wisconsin over Purdue was a great example of what makes conference play great, and we have two big games to look forward to tonight. Plus, one more bowl game and a smattering of NBA and NHL action is on the docket.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Kentucky at LSU

Five SEC teams are ranked in the most recent AP Poll, the latest example of what has been a resurgent year for the conference. And the best part? There’s not a clear favorite to win the league right now. Games like tonight’s will have a lot of say in who eventually comes out on top, as a surging Kentucky team heads to Baton Rouge to take on one of the most athletic teams in the country in LSU. The Tigers are one of the few teams in America that have the athletes up front to deal with Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe, who leads the country in rebounding and has been one of the most dominant forces in the sport this season. But LSU took its first loss of the season last week against Auburn because its guards could never get going. The Tigers will need a much better performance from their backcourt if they want to come away with a huge win.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s CBB: Oklahoma at Baylor | No. 1 Baylor continues to roll, picking up a road win over a top-10 Iowa State team on New Year’s Day to remain undefeated. The next team on the chopping block: Oklahoma. Under new head coach Porter Moser, who is certainly familiar with pulling upsets from his time leading Loyola Chicago to multiple deep NCAA tournament runs, the Sooners are 11–2 but haven’t faced a road test like the one they’ll have in Waco. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU | The penultimate FBS football game of the year might not be a pretty one. LSU will play the game with fewer than 40 scholarship players and no scholarship quarterbacks due to transfers, injuries, opt-outs and more. But, if you’re looking for your football fix tonight, this is your best bet. And who knows? There might be some wackiness along the way. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: Michigan at Nebraska | If you like good post play, No. 8 Michigan’s star Naz Hillmon is worth watching every time she suits up. She’s a double-double machine coming off a 29-point, 15-rebound explosion against Ohio State. Can Nebraska slow her down and pull off a major upset in Lincoln? 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

• Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights | Two of the best teams in the Western Conference face off in this one, as the Pacific-leading Knights host the Predators, who sit just a point off the pace in the Central. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers

One major reason for the Grizzlies’ surprising season (other than Ja Morant’s heroics) has been how good they’ve been on the road. Memphis is 11–6 on the road and has won nine of their last 10 games away from FedEx Forum. That road success has catapulted the Grizz into the top eight of SI’s latest power rankings. Can they continue it in Cleveland tonight against another of the league’s most surprising teams?

7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio/Southeast, watch on fuboTV

Editor's note: Yesterday's edition of this newsletter falsely indicated that Kyrie Irving was likely to make his season debut for the Nets on Monday, Jan. 3. He is expected to make his debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5. We regret the error.

