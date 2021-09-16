Giants Visit Washington To Start Week 2

Thursday Night Football always feels like the unofficial start to the weekend during the fall, and while tonight’s game may not feature the star power or offensive talent you might be desiring, it’s still going to be a fun divisional matchup in the NFC East. Today’s docket also includes another critical game for the WNBA playoff race, a pair of wild-card contenders looking to keep pace and more.

Here’s what I’m tuning in for.

Get these recommendations in your inbox every day by signing up for SI Guide.

MUST WATCH

New York Giants at Washington Football Team

Week 1 of the NFL season wasn’t great for the NFC East, particularly these two teams. The Giants’ offense sputtered, losing a winnable game at home against the Broncos. Meanwhile, Washington lost Ryan Fitzpatrick for the foreseeable future with a hip injury and fell at home to the Chargers. That makes today’s matchup critical for both teams as they look to make a run at what is perennially one of the most competitive divisions in the sport.

The matchup I’ll be watching is Saquon Barkley and the Giants’ ability to run the ball against Washington’s outstanding defensive front. New York really struggled to establish the run against the Broncos and needs a big game from Barkley to spark an offense that has lacked explosive plays since Daniel Jones took the reins.

8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates | This Thursday matinee presents a great opportunity for the Reds to snag a win before a huge weekend series against the Dodgers that starts tomorrow. 12:35 p.m. ET, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, watch on fuboTV

| This Thursday matinee presents a great opportunity for the Reds to snag a win before a huge weekend series against the Dodgers that starts tomorrow. Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream | This game is a must-win for the Sparks, who sit just outside the eighth spot in the WNBA playoffs. It helps to take on the Dream, who are far from playoff contention. 7 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

| This game is a must-win for the Sparks, who sit just outside the eighth spot in the WNBA playoffs. It helps to take on the Dream, who are far from playoff contention. Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies | Kyle Hendricks has struggled mightily of late despite being third in the NL in wins, which is good news for a Phillies team that needs all the wins it can get in the season’s final three weeks. 6:05 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports, watch on fuboTV

| Kyle Hendricks has struggled mightily of late despite being third in the NL in wins, which is good news for a Phillies team that needs all the wins it can get in the season’s final three weeks. College football: Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette | ULL entered the season with high expectations after finishing in the top 15 nationally of the final AP Poll last year but has struggled through two games. Playing lowly Ohio is a good opportunity to turn that around. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Napoli at Leicester City

The Europa League kicks off today with some interesting matchups, with this one in particular catching my eye. Napoli is off to a strong start to its Serie A campaign with nine points in three games, including a 2–1 win Saturday against Juventus. Meanwhile, Leicester has top four aspirations in the Premier League after pushing for a Champions League berth last season. Expect a highly entertaining start of the group stage in this one.

3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.