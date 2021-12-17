Tiger Woods Returns to the Course

Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf less than 10 months after he severely injured his right leg in a car crash. His presence at the PNC Championship today turns a quiet end-of-year tournament into a major event in the sports world.

Today’s schedule also features the Celebration Bowl, which serves as the de facto HBCU national championship, and more college bowl games, plus top-25 men’s and women’s college basketball contests and even a rare Saturday NFL matchup.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

PNC Championship

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

This event features two-player teams, made up of a pro golfer and a member of their family. Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, won last year, and they’ll defend their title this year. Other teams include Jim Furyk and son, Tanner, Nelly Korda and her father Petr—and of course Tiger and his 12-year-old son, Charlie.

Tiger and Charlie finished in seventh last year, and they both looked good in the pro-am Friday. They’ll be paired with the Thomas duo when the first round tees off Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State | Jackson State already scored a big win this week as coach Deion Sanders flipped top prospect Travis Hunter. The Tigers will look for another at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 12 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• New Orleans Bowl: No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall | Michael Desormeaux will coach his first game for the Ragin’ Cajuns against the Thundering Herd. Billy Napier, who led Louisiana to a 12–1 record, departed to serve as the new head at Florida. 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: North Carolina vs. No. 21 Kentucky | In a surprise, these two blueblood programs will meet at the CBS Sports Classic after their intended opponents had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: No. 3 Stanford at No. 7 Tennessee | The Volunteers face their first top-10 opponent of the season in the Cardinal. Before last year, when the pandemic put the series on pause, these teams had met every season since 1988. 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

With a win, the Patriots (9–4) would retake the top spot in the AFC playoff race from the Chiefs (10–4), who pulled ahead with their win Thursday against the Chargers. The Colts, meanwhile, hold the sixth seed, leading a pack of 7–6 teams for now, but a loss could knock them down the playoff pecking order with three weeks to go in the regular season.

8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.