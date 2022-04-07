Tiger’s Return Headlines Day One at The Masters

Tiger’s return, Opening Day and the final week of the NBA season? What a great Thursday in the sports world. You can spend your afternoon watching Tiger Woods at Augusta, then your evening watching the first game of Atlanta’s World Series defense or Nikola Jokić against the Grizzlies. Add in the Frozen Four, and it’s about as packed a day as you’ll get on the sports calendar.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

The Masters, First Round

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Tiger Woods making his return to the golf course at Augusta National is as poetic a story as there is in sports. He teed off for the first time just after 11 a.m. ET and will play in a major for the first time since he suffered severe leg injuries in a car accident in early 2021.

His return headlines the event, but there’s more to watch than just Tiger this weekend in Augusta. Can Rory McIlroy get over the hump and win a green jacket? Can Jordan Spieth contend yet again? It should be an awesome weekend of golf at Augusta.

Coverage runs all day on ESPN+, then is picked up at both 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

All Day, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs | The first pitch of the 2022 MLB season will be thrown at Wrigley Field on a chilly spring day in Chicago. This matchup of division rivals is a good way to kick off Opening Day. Corbin Burnes will take the ball for Milwaukee against Kyle Hendricks. 2:20 p.m. ET, Marquee/Bally Sports WI/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks | Winning 50 games this season looked like a stretch when the Celtics started 25–25, but Boston locked up its 50th win of the year last night with a blowout of the Bulls. Can the Celtics keep their slim hopes of the No. 1 seed in the East alive tonight with a win in Milwaukee? 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves | The defending World Series champs make their season debut tonight in front of what will most certainly be a warm welcome from the Atlanta faithful. Still, there will be something strange about watching Atlanta baseball and not seeing Freddie Freeman, who signed with the Dodgers this offseason after 12 years with the Braves. Tom Verducci wrote last month about why the decision to move on from Freeman in favor of Matt Olson was the wrong one. 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• NCAA men’s hockey: Minnesota vs. Minnesota State | This Frozen Four matchup pits a pair of in-state rivals playing halfway across the country in Boston. The No. 1 seed, Minnesota State, is a ridiculous 37–5 this season and is looking for its first D-I national championship. Can it avoid an upset bid from the Golden Gophers and advance to the title game? 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

• Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets | Even with Ja Morant sidelined, the Grizzlies have locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. And while the team hopes he’ll be back by the first round of the playoffs, coach Taylor Jenkins has done a remarkable job to keep the train rolling without its star guard. This Grizz team is for real. 9 p.m. ET, Bally Sports SE/Altitude, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

NCAA men’s hockey: Denver vs. Michigan

Something about single-elimination hockey is just special to watch, so this matchup is worth adding to your sports docket tonight. These are two storied programs with 17 national championships between them. Plus, since both of these teams average more than four goals per game, expect this one to feature plenty of scoring.

5 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

