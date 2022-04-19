NBA Playoffs Continue With Three Game 2s

Do the Warriors have a third Splash Brother? It sure feels like it with how Jordan Poole is playing right now, and the Warriors feel pretty unstoppable because of it.

Two other top contenders in the Western Conference play their second game of the playoffs tonight, with the Grizzlies looking to bounce back against the Timberwolves and the Suns trying to cruise past the Pelicans. Plus, the top seed in the East is also in action.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

It seems a star is born in every NBA playoffs, and this year’s star might just be Timberwolves sensation Anthony Edwards. In just two postseason games, Edwards has lifted Minnesota into the main playoff draw and given them a series lead against a terrific Grizzlies team. Plus, he’s incredibly fun to watch because of his explosive athleticism and deep shotmaking arsenal. Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell form an impressive trio to combat Ja Morant and Memphis. This game could set the tone for the rest of the series.

8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat | The Heat neutralized Trae Young and dominated the first game of this series in South Beach. But one game shouldn’t convince you that this will be your typical uncompetitive 1-vs.-8 series. With Young and the experience gained last postseason, don’t count out the Hawks in this one. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | There’s no hotter team in the NHL than the Blues, which have won nine straight games to climb into second place in their division and third in the Western Conference in the final stretch of the regular season. It will be hard to keep it rolling against a team as good as the Bruins. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

• New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns | One reason why the Suns are favorites to get back to the NBA Finals out West? Deandre Ayton, whose career started as a punch line about the franchise missing out on Luka Dončić but has quickly shifted into Ayton becoming one of the most impactful big men in the league. Can he lead the Suns to a Game 2 win and full control of the series against a feisty Pelicans club? 10 p.m. ET, TNT

• Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers | Max Fried vs. Walker Buehler is quite the appealing pitcher’s duel to tune in for. The Dodgers won Game 1 of the series and got a home run from Freddie Freeman in his first at bat against his old team last night. 10:10 p.m. ET, TBS

HIDDEN GEM:

Manchester United at Liverpool

This Premier League showdown pits two of the top five teams in the table, both fighting for different things in the final weeks of the EPL season. For Liverpool, the end of the season is all about trophies—the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup are all within reach. Liverpool may well be the best side in Europe right now and has a chance to make some serious history down the stretch. Meanwhile, Manchester United is in a fight for a spot in next year’s Champions League, which would be quite the achievement considering how disjointed a campaign it has been for the Red Devils. But, as SI’s Jonathan Wilson writes, little will change at United without better organizational structure … even with a new manager.

3 p.m. ET, USA/Universo, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.