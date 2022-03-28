NC State, UConn Face Off for Final Four Spot

An all-blue-blood Final Four field is set on the men’s side for what should be an incredible weekend in New Orleans.

Tonight, we fill out the rest of the Final Four in the women’s tournament with a pair of marquee matchups, including a huge showdown between NC State and UConn. So if you’re craving more March Madness, don’t fear: These two games have a chance to be tremendous.

Plus, there’s a matchup of two of the best teams in the NBA’s Western Conference.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Women’s college basketball: No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 UConn

David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

After three straight tournaments coming up short in the Sweet 16, NC State rallied past Notre Dame in thrilling fashion with a steal and score in the closing seconds. That victory set the stage for quite the showdown in Bridgeport, Conn., tonight against No. 2 UConn, which blew past Indiana in the Sweet 16. Expect a partisan crowd in favor of the in-state Huskies, but Elissa Cunane and the Wolfpack have the Final Four on their minds.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors | If NBA teams were redrafting last year’s loaded draft class, Scottie Barnes might not have fallen to No. 4 and the Raptors. Toronto is happy he did, considering how key the Florida State product has been in pushing the Raptors toward a playoff berth. Barnes and the Raptors host a Celtics team that is a remarkable 22–3 in its last 25 games after a 25–25 start. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/TSN, watch on fuboTV

• Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals | Just 10 days ago, these teams played a thrilling game that ended in a shootout victory for the Caps after a late goal by Alexander Ovechkin knotted the score at three. Could we get a repeat of that tonight in our nation’s capital as both teams make their push toward the playoffs? 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan | Naz Hillmon has carried the Michigan program to new heights in her time on campus. Can she take the program where it has never been before: the Final Four? The Wolverines have to get past perennial power Louisville to do so. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

With both Stephen Curry and Ja Morant sidelined for their respective clubs, this matchup loses a bit of its luster. Still, what could be a preview of a playoff series between two of the best teams in the Western Conference is worth tuning in for tonight. The Grizzlies haven’t missed a beat without Ja in the lineup, winning three straight to take a four-game lead on the Warriors for the second seed in the West.

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.