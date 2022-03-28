Skip to main content

NC State, UConn Face Off for Final Four Spot

Plus, the Warriors and Grizzlies meet in Memphis.

An all-blue-blood Final Four field is set on the men’s side for what should be an incredible weekend in New Orleans.

Tonight, we fill out the rest of the Final Four in the women’s tournament with a pair of marquee matchups, including a huge showdown between NC State and UConn. So if you’re craving more March Madness, don’t fear: These two games have a chance to be tremendous.

Plus, there’s a matchup of two of the best teams in the NBA’s Western Conference. 

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Women’s college basketball: No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 UConn

paige-bueckers

After three straight tournaments coming up short in the Sweet 16, NC State rallied past Notre Dame in thrilling fashion with a steal and score in the closing seconds. That victory set the stage for quite the showdown in Bridgeport, Conn., tonight against No. 2 UConn, which blew past Indiana in the Sweet 16. Expect a partisan crowd in favor of the in-state Huskies, but Elissa Cunane and the Wolfpack have the Final Four on their minds.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors | If NBA teams were redrafting last year’s loaded draft class, Scottie Barnes might not have fallen to No. 4 and the Raptors. Toronto is happy he did, considering how key the Florida State product has been in pushing the Raptors toward a playoff berth. Barnes and the Raptors host a Celtics team that is a remarkable 22–3 in its last 25 games after a 25–25 start. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/TSN, watch on fuboTV

• Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals | Just 10 days ago, these teams played a thrilling game that ended in a shootout victory for the Caps after a late goal by Alexander Ovechkin knotted the score at three. Could we get a repeat of that tonight in our nation’s capital as both teams make their push toward the playoffs? 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan | Naz Hillmon has carried the Michigan program to new heights in her time on campus. Can she take the program where it has never been before: the Final Four? The Wolverines have to get past perennial power Louisville to do so. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

With both Stephen Curry and Ja Morant sidelined for their respective clubs, this matchup loses a bit of its luster. Still, what could be a preview of a playoff series between two of the best teams in the Western Conference is worth tuning in for tonight. The Grizzlies haven’t missed a beat without Ja in the lineup, winning three straight to take a four-game lead on the Warriors for the second seed in the West.

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

paige-bueckers
SI Guide

NC State, UConn Face Off for Final Four Spot

By Kevin Sweeney1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Instituto vs. Ferro

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Toluca vs. Querétaro

By Rafael Urbina35 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox Lucas Giolito
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Defensores de Belgrano vs. Nueva Chicago

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
MARINERS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
GIANTS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Angels
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
algeria soccer
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch U-21 International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy