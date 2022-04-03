South Carolina, UConn Square Off for National Title

Plan your sports-watching schedule around tonight’s women’s basketball national championship game. South Carolina vs. UConn has the potential to be an absolute classic. Between the talent on the floor and pedigree on the sidelines, this matchup has it all. As an appetizer, there are some NBA matinees with juicy story lines.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Women’s college basketball: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn

The Huskies showed their depth in their semifinal win over Stanford. Six players scored between eight and 14 points. And, they needed all of them to grind out a 63–58 win. The story for the Gamecocks was a bit different. South Carolina took care of business in a 72–59 win over Louisville. And, unsurprisingly, player of the year Aliyah Boston led the way with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Boston and co. come in as the favorites to take the title, but UConn is eyeing their first national championship since 2016.

8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks | The Bucks are trying to keep pace atop the Eastern Conference as Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a late push for MVP. And the Mavs, meanwhile, have shot up the Western Conference standings during the second half of the season and are eyeing the No. 3 seed. 1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, Final Round | While many of the sport’s biggest names opted not to play in this event as it’s right before the Masters, you might still catch a dramatic finish. Jordan Spieth won this tournament in 2021. 2 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers | The two biggest story lines in this one are Nikola Jokić’s chance to showcase his MVP candidacy on a national stage and the banged-up Lakers’ struggle to make the play-in tournament. 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Inter Milan at Juventus

The race for the scudetto is on. Juventus currently sits fourth and will have to make up ground quickly to climb up the table. Inter has a game in hand on league-leading AC Milan and could move within three points of their neighbors with a win.

2:45 p.m. ET, CBSSN, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

