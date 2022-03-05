Coach K Takes His Final Bow at Cameron Indoor

Plus, UCLA puts its home winning streak on the line against USC.

The grudge between Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and pretty much everyone else in college basketball goes way back. He won the first of his five NCAA tournament titles in 1991, and since then, every other program has been playing catch-up.

Coach K takes the court tonight for his final game at the Blue Devils’ famous Cameron Indoor Stadium. The contest against rival North Carolina provides the highlight of Saturday’s schedule. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: North Carolina at Duke

Coach K’s final regular-season game at the helm of the Duke program couldn’t have come against a better team than longtime rival North Carolina.

The Blue Devils lead the NCAA with five men’s titles since Krzyzewski won his first in 1991, but the Tar Heels (and the UConn Huskies) are next closest with four each. The Blue Devils lead the ACC with 15 ACC tournament titles since Krzyzewski started as head coach in ’80, but the Tar Heels are next closest with 10.

Duke will look to give Coach K one last win against North Carolina at Cameron Indoor, but the Tar Heels will look to provide him a loss as a parting gift.

6 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• West Ham at Liverpool | West Ham manager David Moyes has never won in 17 trips to Anfield, but his side did take a 3–2 home win over Liverpool in November. 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Texas at Kansas | The final week of the regular season has not been kind to No. 6 Kansas. The Jayhawks lost last Saturday to No. 3 Baylor, then lost Tuesday against TCU. They did get a win Thursday in the second of a back-to-back series against the Horned Frogs, and they’ll look to keep their momentum going today against No. 21 Texas. 4 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers | The Lakers have gone 2–10 against the rest of the Pacific Division so far this season, including 0–2 so far against the Warriors. Can LeBron & Co. turn it around tonight? 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s college basketball: USC at UCLA

Three weeks ago, Drew Peterson racked up a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead USC to a 67–64 win against UCLA. The No. 16 Trojans picked up that victory even without Isaiah Mobley, who had to sit out with concussion-like symptoms, but their leading scorer will be back for the rematch against the No. 17 Bruins.

UCLA comes into the contest riding a seven-game winning streak on its home court.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

