UNC, Kansas Face Off For a National Championship

Plus, the Maple Leafs and Lightning match up in a key Monday NHL clash.

An incredible March Madness comes to an end tonight, but not before North Carolina and Kansas face off in a battle between two of the sport’s most iconic brands. UNC has already etched itself into March lore with its win over Duke on Saturday, but Kansas is looking for its first title since 2008 and is ready to go.

Oh, and if that’s not enough to get you excited about your Monday, listen to this: Opening Day is later this week.

Here’s what to watch tonight.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Men’s college basketball: North Carolina vs. Kansas

north-carolina

North Carolina may not be a Cinderella, but few, if anyone, foresaw the Tar Heels being one of the last two teams standing after all their struggles at points during the regular season. Yet here Hubert Davis and the Heels are, on the cusp of a national championship in Davis’ first year as head coach after stunning Duke in the semis. Can they finish the job? The team on the other side in Kansas looked terrific Saturday against Villanova thanks to the play of big man David McCormack, who had perhaps the best game of his college career in the Final Four victory.

Who will cut down the nets? This game is going to be a blast.

9:20 p.m. ET, TBS

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Arsenal at Crystal Palace | The chase is on for spots in the Champions League for next season, and Arsenal is right in the thick of that race. In fifth place right now on goal difference behind rival Tottenham, taking points on the road from a Crystal Palace side playing some of its best soccer of the season would be huge. 3 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

• College Softball: Georgia at Alabama | The SEC is absolutely loaded in softball, and these two squads are two of the best. The Tide are led by ace pitcher Montana Fouts, who is best known for throwing a perfect game in last year’s Women’s College World Series. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

• Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings | Calgary is trying to pull away and win the Pacific division. A victory tonight in Los Angeles against the second-place Kings would go a long way towards them achieving just that. 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning

Two top contenders for the Stanley Cup face off tonight in Tampa, where a Leafs team that has won four straight and seven of its last 10 tries to take down the two-time defending Cup champs. There certainly will be no shortage of star power on the ice, with the center battle between the league’s top goal-scorer in Auston Matthews and Steven Stamkos certainly worth looking forward to.

7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

