Olympic Men’s Hockey Continues With U.S. vs. Canada

The U.S. vs. Canada in pretty much any winter sport has the potential to be fun. But in hockey? Even better. The women’s teams had their rivalry matchup earlier this week, with the Canadians winning 4–2. Now we get the North American matchup in men’s hockey.

Also on tonight’s docket, a chance to watch DePaul, the top-scoring women’s hoops team in America, take on UConn; a top-25 men’s hoops clash; and the surging Celtics with Derrick White in tow.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

2022 Olympics: Men’s hockey, U.S. vs. Canada

George Walker IV/USA TODAY Sports

With no NHL players participating in the Olympics, rosters were in flux in the run-up to Beijing. Sports Illustrated’s Dan Falkenheim called the U.S. “one of the biggest unknowns” in the tournament because the Americans have fielded their youngest roster in 28 years, filled mostly with current or recent collegiate players. The U.S. isn’t necessarily expected to medal, but it has an element of unpredictability on its side that could play to its advantage in tonight’s big showdown with Canada. The Canadians have young standouts like Mason McTavish and seasoned veterans like Eric Staal headlining their roster.

11 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• WM Phoenix Open | There’s some early drama in Phoenix, as Xander Schauffele’s caddy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. That means Schauffele will be tested every day this weekend and would be eliminated with a positive test, even as he surged toward the top of the leaderboard on the first day of the event. For all involved, we hope we don’t get a repeat of Jon Rahm’s emotional disqualification in similar circumstances at the Memorial last year. 3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: UConn at Xavier | The Musketeers are in the midst of a late-season swoon, losers of four of six after a 12–3 start. This game is a big one in Cincinnati as both teams jockey for position in the Big East. And in what has already been a wild week of men’s college basketball, who knows what could happen? 7 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics | SI’s Michael Pina is a fan of the Celtics’ move to acquire Derrick White from the Spurs, as White gives Boston a guy who “is ideal next to Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams.” Can the White move improve an already-on-fire Celtics team? 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Skeleton, snowboarding, alpine skiing | Last night’s events were headlined by the end of Shaun White’s Olympic career, which didn’t end in another halfpipe medal. But more medals will go out tonight, including in the men’s final of the skeleton and the team cross event in snowboarding. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s CBB: DePaul at UConn

Looking to hop on the bandwagon of a women’s hoops team in time for March Madness? Look no further than DePaul. The Blue Demons play a highly entertaining, up-tempo style that produces more than 90 points per game, the top mark in Division I. They take a ton of threes, push in transition and have a freshman in Aneesah Morrow who is one of the best rebounders in the sport.

Now, can they upset No. 8 UConn? The Huskies haven’t been the dominant force they usually are this season, thanks in part to star guard Paige Bueckers going down with a leg injury early in the season.

7 p.m. ET, SNY, watch on fuboTV

