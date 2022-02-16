U.S. Women’s Hockey Faces Canada for Gold

The U.S. men’s hockey team bowed out of medal contention in stunning fashion with a loss to Slovakia late last night. The women’s team still has a chance for gold, though, and will go for a second straight one over Canada tonight.

Also on the docket for today, Kamila Valieva’s free stake, top-15 Big 12 matchups in both men’s and women’s college hoops, and LeBron James trying to turn things around for the Lakers against the Jazz.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

2022 Olympics: Women’s hockey, U.S. vs. Canada

This one’s for the gold.

These two nations met in the 2018 gold medal game and the U.S. won in a shootout for America’s first women’s hockey gold in 20 years. Canada got some revenge in group play of this year’s Olympics with a 4–2 win, but now the two nations meet again for all the marbles. We shouldn’t be surprised by that fact, considering all but one Olympics since 1998 has produced this final matchup. Who will win it this time?

11 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Liverpool at Inter Milan | After winning all six matches in the group stage, Liverpool is on to the knockout round. Can Inter take advantage of a vulnerable Liverpool back line and earn an edge in the first leg of the tie? 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Iowa State at Texas | Earlier this week, I told you to make time to watch Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on the hardwood. But there’s another star in the state of Iowa worth tuning in for: ISU’s Ashley Joens, who has led the No. 6 Cyclones to a top-10 ranking in the polls. Can she lead her team to a huge road win at No. 14 Texas? 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network, watch on fuboTV

• Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers | The Lakers, mostly due to a lack of other options, stood pat at the trade deadline and continue to tread water (at best) out West. Can they start the climb out of the play-in game tournament against the Jazz, who are fighting for home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs? 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Women’s free skate | Kamila Valieva’s controversial return continues into the women’s free skate Thursday morning as part of what SI’s Michael Rosenberg referred to as an “elegant sham.” Maddening as the entire situation may be, it will be highly compelling television to watch as Valieva and the rest of the figure skaters compete considering the dark cloud over the event. Thursday, 5 a.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Baylor at Texas Tech

Every year, SI names its Magic Eight teams that can win a national championship in February before the madness truly starts. This year’s list includes these two teams, the No. 7 Bears and No. 11 Red Raiders. Texas Tech upset Baylor in Waco earlier this season in the signature moment so far of the Mark Adams era in Lubbock, so the Bears almost certainly have revenge on their minds. But Baylor will be in its first full game without Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, an emotional leader for the Bears who went down with a season-ending knee injury over the weekend.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

