Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris Seek U.S. Open Title

Plus, a great slate of WNBA games.

Even though we don’t have Game 7 of the NBA Finals to look forward to tonight, there’s still plenty to note on the sports calendar. The headliner: the final round of the U.S. Open from The Country Club located just outside of Boston. The top of the leaderboard is littered with big names and storylines.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

U.S Open: Final round

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris sit atop the leaderboard at the U.S. Open with both players looking to win their first major championship. But they’ll have to fend off a stable of past major winners in Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who all sit within three strokes of the lead.

9 a.m. ET, Peacock, 10 a.m ET, USA, 12 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Seattle Storm at New York Liberty | The Liberty are looking better after losing seven of their season’s first eight games. The Storm are also looking better of late with Breanna Stewart back in the lineup. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics | The Mystics are a different team with Elena Delle Donne on the floor. This matchup between two of the contenders in the Eastern Conference should be entertaining. 2 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Formula One: Canada Grand Prix | Can Ferrari fix their issues and get back on the podium? The early favorites for the Constructors Championship had both cars knocked out in last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 2 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

These two historic MLB franchises come into today’s matinee having split the first two contents in this weekend’s series. Andre Pallante will make his third start of the season today for St. Louis while Nick Pivetta will take the ball for Boston.

1:35 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/NESN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

