September 10, 2021
Djokovic Continues U.S. Open Run Into Semifinal vs. Zverev

Plus, Ohtani takes the ball in Houston, and CFB returns to the blue turf.
You know the NFL is back when you say to yourself “_______ left Tom Brady too much time.” That’s exactly what happened last night to the Cowboys in what was about as good a season opener as I can remember. Brady and Dak Prescott traded punches all night, but Brady had the ball last and made the Cowboys pay. Let’s hope that game sets the tone for a great sports weekend, with Week 2 of CFB, Week 1 of the NFL season and much more.

Here’s what I’m watching tonight.

MUST WATCH

U.S. Open Men’s Semifinals

novak-djokovic

The women’s singles semifinals lived up to the hype last night with a pair of highly entertaining matches that saw teenagers Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu advance to the final. The men’s side features more established stars: Novak Djokovic is slated to take on Alexander Zverev at 7 p.m. ET, while Daniil Medvedev faces off with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the earlier semifinal at 3 p.m. ET. Zverev reached the final at last year’s tournament before falling to Dominic Thiem, and he’ll have his hands full today against Djokovic. Zverev, though, has won 16 matches in a row, a streak that includes a win over Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics. On the other side, Medvedev has been dominant this tournament, losing just one set so far.

3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

  • CFB: Kansas at Coastal Carolina | Kansas fans stormed the field after beating FCS foe South Dakota. If that doesn’t tell you where this program is right now, nothing will. Let’s see if the team can put up a fight on the road against 2020 darling Coastal Carolina. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
  • CFB: UTEP at Boise State | College football on the blue turf in front of a packed house of fans is a great way to kick off a full weekend of football … even if UTEP can’t hang with the Broncos. 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV
  • Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros | We won’t get too many more chances to watch Shohei Ohtani pitch and hit this season. Enjoy it while you still can tonight against the division-leading Astros. 8:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports West/SportsNet SW, watch on fuboTV
  • San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers | The last Dodgers-Padres series featured a 16-inning thriller. It’s always fun when these two squads face off, and it could wind up being a preview of the NL wild-card game next month. 10:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports San Diego/SportsNet LA, watch on fuboTV
  • Orlando City SC at Atlanta United | Atlanta has slowly climbed the table thanks to four wins in its last five matches after a disastrous start to the year. Beating second-place Orlando will be a tall order, though. 7 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

Hidden Gem

Women’s College Volleyball: Kentucky at Wisconsin

This matchup of heavyweights in the world of college volleyball should be a fun watch tonight. Kentucky won the national championship this spring and sits No. 8 nationally, while No. 2 Wisconsin is off to a strong start this season and has national title aspirations. The crowd in Madison should be rocking for this big-time showdown.

9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

