Naomi Osaka Begins Her U.S. Open Defense

There's a ton of college football toward the end of the week, but today's slate is headlined by the start of the U.S. Open and some big-time MLB matchups.

Here’s my streaming plan for the evening.

MUST WATCH

U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka will look to defend her 2020 U.S. Open title. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The final Grand Slam of the year gets underway today in New York City. And while it may be only the first round, today’s slate (particularly on the women’s side) is fantastic. Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka each get their tournaments underway during the night session, while the afternoon is loaded with intriguing matches as well. That includes Coco Gauff’s taking on Magda Linette.

The men’s draw today also features multiple intriguing matches, including a night matchup between Daniil Medvedev and Richard Gasquet. It should be a great day to kick off two weeks of tennis.

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Ted Lasso | It was a busy weekend in sports, so I don’t blame you if you haven’t had time to watch the sixth episode of the new season yet, which dropped Friday. Today’s a great day to catch up. Apple TV+

| It was a busy weekend in sports, so I don’t blame you if you haven’t had time to watch the sixth episode of the new season yet, which dropped Friday. Today’s a great day to catch up. Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays | Today begins a stretch of seven games in 10 days between these two AL East rivals. The Red Sox have been better lately after a disastrous start to August but will have to stack wins in that stretch to get back in the divisional race. 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| Today begins a stretch of seven games in 10 days between these two AL East rivals. The Red Sox have been better lately after a disastrous start to August but will have to stack wins in that stretch to get back in the divisional race. Paralympics | The games continue from Tokyo with wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and cycling action tonight. NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| The games continue from Tokyo with wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and cycling action tonight. Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers | After taking two of three from the Giants, the Braves head south to Los Angeles for three with the Dodgers. They’ll face Julio Urías, who has given up more than two earned runs just once in his last 10 starts. 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

A pair of NL division leaders face off in the Bay Area in what I believe will be the best MLB game of the night. Watching Corbin Burnes pitch is never not fun—his ability to stack strikeouts is impressive, but he has also improved throughout the season at working through trouble even when he doesn’t have his best stuff. It’s a main reason he’s a top candidate for the NL Cy Young Award this season.

The Giants will send Johnny Cueto to the bump as they look to continue to hold off the Dodgers at the top of the NL West. SF maintained its 2 ½-game lead atop the division despite this weekend’s series loss to the Braves because of the Dodgers’ surprising struggles against the Rockies.

9:45 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

