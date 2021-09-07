Rising Stars Headline U.S. Open Quarterfinals

A Labor Day weekend loaded with college football is officially in the books, as a Sunday night thriller between Notre Dame and Florida State, and a Monday night snoozer between Ole Miss and Louisville wrapped up five straight days of football. The next two days might feel like a chance to catch your breath before the NFL season gets underway Thursday night, but there’s still plenty to hold your attention. The U.S. Open quarterfinals, a pair of WNBA showdowns and a World Cup qualifier all are on my list for today.

MUST WATCH

U.S. Open

Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to back-to-back Grand Slam quarterfinals. Before this year's Wimbledon, she had failed in 14 tries. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Early exits by Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka have created a wide-open field in the women’s draw as quarterfinals begin today. Those losses have cleared the way for Aryna Sabalenka as the favorite to win her first Grand Slam tournament, though the talented Belarusian star will get a tough test from Barbora Krejčíková in tonight’s featured match on the women’s side at 7 p.m. ET.

In the men’s draw, 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz’s run to the quarterfinals has been quite the story. He’ll look to continue his run in the Big Apple against Felix Auger-Aliassime at 9 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees | Gerrit Cole was ridiculous in his last start, striking out 15 Angels in seven innings of work. In all, he’s given up just one run and struck out 30 in his last three starts for the Yankees. Cole will contend with a dangerous Blue Jays lineup that has won five straight games to stay in wild-card contention. 7:05 p.m. ET, YES/Sportsnet, watch on fuboTV

| Gerrit Cole was ridiculous in his last start, striking out 15 Angels in seven innings of work. In all, he’s given up just one run and struck out 30 in his last three starts for the Yankees. Cole will contend with a dangerous Blue Jays lineup that has won five straight games to stay in wild-card contention. Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm | The Storm’s recent struggles have seen the defending champs fall to fourth place in the league and just a half game ahead of the Mercury in fifth. Staying in the top four is a must to avoid a single-elimination game in the playoffs. 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| The Storm’s recent struggles have seen the defending champs fall to fourth place in the league and just a half game ahead of the Mercury in fifth. Staying in the top four is a must to avoid a single-elimination game in the playoffs. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers | The NL East is one of only two divisions with real drama left. The Phillies have won eight of 10 to move just 1.5 games out of first but will need to stay hot against a tough Brewers club. 7:40 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

| The NL East is one of only two divisions with real drama left. The Phillies have won eight of 10 to move just 1.5 games out of first but will need to stay hot against a tough Brewers club. Hard Knocks | The season finale of the always-entertaining docuseries is a good way to get your football fix in the two days this week without games to watch. The drama of cut day should make this episode a gripping watch. 10 p.m. ET, HBO/HBO Max

| The season finale of the always-entertaining docuseries is a good way to get your football fix in the two days this week without games to watch. The drama of cut day should make this episode a gripping watch. Finland at France | France’s poor form at Euro 2020 has continued into September’s World Cup qualifiers, as it has taken just two points so far from matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine. Can the French get three points from Finland to close out this stretch of qualifiers? 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Hidden Gem

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings

The Sun continue to inch closer to the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs thanks to their perfect record since the league’s restart in August. A win tonight over the Wings would push them two games clear of the second-place Aces with just four games to play. It would also further bolster Jonquel Jones’s MVP case, as the star forward has continued to play outstanding basketball lately. She earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors last week after pouring in 31 points and 14 rebounds against the Mystics.

Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings continue to fight for a playoff spot, currently sitting just 1.5 games clear of the cut line.

8 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

