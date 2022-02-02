USMNT Goes for Three Points in Frigid Minnesota

Ready for soccer in the cold? Wind chills are likely to drop well below zero by the second half of the USMNT’s World Cup qualifier tonight against Honduras. It may not be the most beautiful game, but it’s one the U.S. needs to win.

We also have a sport in today’s Guide that is played on ice … but not hockey! Olympic curling is here, and it’s glorious. Plus, some big-time college hoops and an NBA MVP candidate is in action tonight.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

World Cup Qualifying: Honduras at U.S.

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Tonight’s match is pretty much a must-win game for the U.S. in its quest to qualify for the World Cup later this year, and it’ll chase those three points in frigid Minnesota temperatures. Why Minnesota? The Americans believe that playing in the cold gives them an advantage against a team from a far warmer climate, particularly a Honduras side without a win in qualifying that may not be motivated to compete as it is. Regardless of the conditions, three points are essential for the U.S. heading into the final qualifying window next month. With Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica looming in upcoming matches, anything less than a win would put their qualifying hopes at major risk.

7:30 p.m. ET, FS1/Univision, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Italy | The 2022 Olympic opening ceremonies aren’t until Friday, but curling gets underway today! If you’re like me, you enjoy becoming an expert on curling for two weeks every four years. I begin that process tonight when the U.S. takes on Italy. And, if you want to sign up for our daily Olympics newsletter, you can do so at this link. 8 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Oklahoma at Baylor | New No. 9 Baylor coach Nicki Collen isn’t trying to be Kim Mulkey, but she’s producing Mulkey-level results in her first year atop the Bears’ program. They play host to another top-20 team in No. 18 Oklahoma tonight in Waco. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz | Should Nikola Jokić be the NBA’s MVP? SI’s Rohan Nadkarni and Michael Pina debated that this week on the Open Floor podcast, breaking down the Joker’s special numbers as he tries to lift Denver back into the playoffs. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Villanova at Marquette | The first meeting between these two clubs this season was a classic, as the Golden Eagles rallied late to stun Jay Wright’s Wildcats in Philadelphia. Can No. 12 Villanova find a way to win on the road and avoid the season sweep and get past No. 24 Marquette? 10 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Wisconsin at Illinois

It’s a ranked showdown in the Big Ten between the top two teams in the standings, and the atmosphere inside the State Farm Center in Champaign should be electric. But electric atmospheres don’t faze Wisconsin star Johnny Davis, who has blossomed into a National Player of the Year front-runner and has been the “superhero [Wisconsin] needed” to bring the No. 11 Badgers into Big Ten contention. Davis and his team will take on No. 18 Illinois, which has found ways to win despite recent absences of star big man Kofi Cockburn and dynamic sophomore Andre Curbelo. Cockburn is back, though, and the 7-footer may be the hardest player to guard in college hoops.

9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.