Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    USA and Mexico Face Off in Key World Cup Qualifier

    Plus, a top-five battle in men’s college hoops and the red-hot Warriors host the Bulls.
    Author:

    You may not have watched it live, but last night produced one of the great moments of the sports year: a 3/4-court buzzer-beater to lift UC Riverside over Arizona State in an early-season college hoops stunner. The overlap between college football and college hoops makes for some incredibly fun weekends to come, especially with the NFL and NBA still rocking and rolling like normal. And that doesn’t even account for tonight’s biggest showdown in sports: United States vs. Mexico in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match.

    Here’s what I’m watching tonight.

    MUST WATCH

    World Cup qualifying: Mexico at United States

    United States' midfielder Weston McKennie (8) gets past Costa Rica's defender scar Duarte (6) during the second half in their World Cup qualifier.

    Is this the last truly special USMNT-Mexico duel on U.S. soil? With so many changes to the World Cup on the horizon, the anticipation and energy of a U.S.-Mexico matchup in qualifying may never be the same. Enjoy this one while you can, folks.

    Mexico and the United States are the top two teams in the Concacaf qualifying table after six matches each. And while it hasn’t always been pretty for the USMNT, the team has found a way to stay on track to qualify. Getting points in the home match against Mexico would be huge to keep the USMNT moving toward Qatar. But they’ll have to do it without Christian Pulisic in the starting lineup as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

    9:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    HIDDEN GEM

    WBB: Louisville vs. Arizona

    A ranked matchup on a Friday afternoon? Sign me up. Hoops fans across the country were introduced to Adia Barnes and the Wildcats last year during their incredible run through the NCAA tournament. And while Aari McDonald is off to the pros, Arizona is ranked No. 22 in the women’s Top 25 and will be a factor yet again in the Pac-12. This early-season showdown with No. 6 Louisville should be a great showcase for the sport.

    4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    United States' midfielder Weston McKennie (8) gets past Costa Rica's defender scar Duarte (6) during the second half in their World Cup qualifier.
    SI Guide

    USA and Mexico Face Off in Key World Cup Qualifier

    12 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Andorra vs. Poland

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Lithuania

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Hungary vs. San Marino

    1 hour ago
    Maryland Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Denmark vs. Faroe Islands

    1 hour ago
    Virginia Soccer
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Italy vs Switzerland

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch England vs Albania

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Austria vs Israel

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17142808
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch the Houston Open, Second Round

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy