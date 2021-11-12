USA and Mexico Face Off in Key World Cup Qualifier
You may not have watched it live, but last night produced one of the great moments of the sports year: a 3/4-court buzzer-beater to lift UC Riverside over Arizona State in an early-season college hoops stunner. The overlap between college football and college hoops makes for some incredibly fun weekends to come, especially with the NFL and NBA still rocking and rolling like normal. And that doesn’t even account for tonight’s biggest showdown in sports: United States vs. Mexico in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match.
Here’s what I’m watching tonight.
MUST WATCH
World Cup qualifying: Mexico at United States
Is this the last truly special USMNT-Mexico duel on U.S. soil? With so many changes to the World Cup on the horizon, the anticipation and energy of a U.S.-Mexico matchup in qualifying may never be the same. Enjoy this one while you can, folks.
Mexico and the United States are the top two teams in the Concacaf qualifying table after six matches each. And while it hasn’t always been pretty for the USMNT, the team has found a way to stay on track to qualify. Getting points in the home match against Mexico would be huge to keep the USMNT moving toward Qatar. But they’ll have to do it without Christian Pulisic in the starting lineup as he works his way back from an ankle injury.
9:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
READ MORE:
- U.S. Soccer's Most Storied Rivalry Ventures Into the Unknown (Brian Straus)
- The U.S.-Mexico Stakes Are Different for Ricardo Pepi (Brian Straus)
- With Pulisic Limited, Other Stars Out, U.S. Looks to Keep Hold of Momentum vs. Mexico (Brian Straus)
LINEUP
- CFB: Cincinnati at South Florida | Cincinnati doesn’t just need to win this game… the Bearcats might need some style points against the 2–7 Bulls if they want to bolster their College Football Playoff hopes. 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
- Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors | The Warriors’ strong start has some wondering if the Dubs are back for good… and they’re doing all this without Klay Thompson. Can the Bulls find a way to win on the road behind their stingy defense? 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
- MBB: SMU at Oregon | This late-night college hoops showdown features one of the nation’s best guards in SMU’s Kendric Davis looking for a big road win against a deep, talented Oregon club. 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network, watch on fuboTV
- MBB: Villanova at UCLA | Call this Pac-12 hoops after dark? While it may be tipping off after much of the East Coast heads to bed, this is perhaps the biggest game of college basketball’s opening week. The No. 2 Bruins get their first big test since last year’s Final Four run against the No. 4 Wildcats. 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
HIDDEN GEM
WBB: Louisville vs. Arizona
A ranked matchup on a Friday afternoon? Sign me up. Hoops fans across the country were introduced to Adia Barnes and the Wildcats last year during their incredible run through the NCAA tournament. And while Aari McDonald is off to the pros, Arizona is ranked No. 22 in the women’s Top 25 and will be a factor yet again in the Pac-12. This early-season showdown with No. 6 Louisville should be a great showcase for the sport.
4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV
Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.
Happy streaming!
Regional restrictions may apply.