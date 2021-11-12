USA and Mexico Face Off in Key World Cup Qualifier

You may not have watched it live, but last night produced one of the great moments of the sports year: a 3/4-court buzzer-beater to lift UC Riverside over Arizona State in an early-season college hoops stunner. The overlap between college football and college hoops makes for some incredibly fun weekends to come, especially with the NFL and NBA still rocking and rolling like normal. And that doesn’t even account for tonight’s biggest showdown in sports: United States vs. Mexico in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match.

Here’s what I’m watching tonight.

MUST WATCH

World Cup qualifying: Mexico at United States

Kyle Robertson/USA TODAY Network

Is this the last truly special USMNT-Mexico duel on U.S. soil? With so many changes to the World Cup on the horizon, the anticipation and energy of a U.S.-Mexico matchup in qualifying may never be the same. Enjoy this one while you can, folks.

Mexico and the United States are the top two teams in the Concacaf qualifying table after six matches each. And while it hasn’t always been pretty for the USMNT, the team has found a way to stay on track to qualify. Getting points in the home match against Mexico would be huge to keep the USMNT moving toward Qatar. But they’ll have to do it without Christian Pulisic in the starting lineup as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

9:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

HIDDEN GEM

WBB: Louisville vs. Arizona

A ranked matchup on a Friday afternoon? Sign me up. Hoops fans across the country were introduced to Adia Barnes and the Wildcats last year during their incredible run through the NCAA tournament. And while Aari McDonald is off to the pros, Arizona is ranked No. 22 in the women’s Top 25 and will be a factor yet again in the Pac-12. This early-season showdown with No. 6 Louisville should be a great showcase for the sport.

4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.