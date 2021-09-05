USMNT and Canada Face Off in a World Cup Qualifier

Is there a better way to spend the holiday weekend than watching sports? Check out the best Sunday and Monday have to offer in today’s newsletter, from World Cup qualifying matches both here and abroad to the deciding rounds of the Tour Championship and Solheim Cup. Or if you’re in the mood for more football, stream a new reality series that follows the lives of high school football players on one of the premier teams in Georgia.

Here’s what I’m watching:

MUST WATCH

Canada at United States

The U.S. and Canadian men’s national soccer teams both will look to bolster their World Cup qualifying odds when they meet tonight in Nashville. Both squads settled for draws on Thursday’s opening night of Concacaf’s eight-team qualification round. A win would give either team more security in their standing heading into Wednesday, the final match day of this international window.

The United States played El Salvador to a scoreless draw at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador in its opening match, while host Canada tied 1–1 with Honduras. Christian Pulisic missed the match against El Salvador after testing positive for COVID-19, but the star forward could take the field against Canada. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen also missed the first game with back spasms, but he could also return tonight. The status of both players remained up in the air as of Friday afternoon.

8 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Tour Championship | The final round at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club will determine the winner of the FedEx Cup. 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC, watch on fuboTV

| The final round at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club will determine the winner of the FedEx Cup. Italy at Switzerland | The Italian men’s national soccer team will look to rebound after being held by Bulgaria to a 1–1 draw in its first match since winning the Euro 2020 title. 2:45 p.m. ET Sunday, ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

| The Italian men’s national soccer team will look to rebound after being held by Bulgaria to a 1–1 draw in its first match since winning the Euro 2020 title. Solheim Cup | The U.S. team aims to take the cup back from Europe at Inverness Club in Toledo. 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday, 12 p.m. ET Monday, Golf Channel/NBC, watch on fuboTV

| The U.S. team aims to take the cup back from Europe at Inverness Club in Toledo. Titletown High | Binge-watch this new reality series, which follows the lives of football players at Valdosta (Ga.) High School. Netflix

HIDDEN GEM

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The Rays lead the American League East, but the Red Sox will look to make up ground in the division and hold on to a wild-card spot as they host Tampa Bay at Fenway Park starting Monday. The three-game series could swing the playoff race. The Red Sox and Yankees remain locked behind the Rays in the battle for the division and for the AL wild-card berths heading into the final weeks of the season, and this series could swing the momentum.

1:10 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

