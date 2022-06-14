USMNT Heads to El Salvador for World Cup Tune-up in Concacaf Nations League

The Warriors are now just one win away from completing a championship season and finishing their reascent to the top of the basketball world behind the incredible play of Andrew Wiggins (yes, that felt weird to type).

While the Dubs and Celtics travel cross-country for Thursday night’s Game 6, we’ve got a fun slate in the sports world to look forward to tonight. The USMNT is back in action as it looks to find another goal-scorer before the World Cup in Qatar, and some of the best in the WNBA are in action as well. Plus, the final spot in the World Cup is on the line this afternoon.

MUST WATCH:

Concacaf Nations League: U.S. at El Salvador

After a 5–0 start against Grenada, the USMNT continues its Concacaf Nations League run in San Salvador against a side that caused the Americans plenty of problems during World Cup qualifying. Coach Gregg Berhalter is still answering roster questions ahead of this November’s World Cup, and games like this one serve as tremendous audition opportunities for players such as Jesús Ferreira, who made his presence known with four goals against Grenada.

10 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• World Cup qualifying: Costa Rica vs. New Zealand | After Australia took down Peru in penalty kicks yesterday to secure its spot in the World Cup, just one spot in Qatar is still open. It will be awarded this afternoon to the winner of this showdown between Costa Rica and New Zealand. New Zealand is looking for its first appearance on soccer’s biggest stage since 2010, which would be just the third time ever. Costa Rica is working to punch its ticket for the third straight cycle. 2 p.m. ET, FS2/Universo, watch on fuboTV

• Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees | The Rays’ 35–25 record would have them in the thick of things in any other division in baseball, but in the AL East, it means looking up at the 44–16 Yankees. This series gives Tampa Bay a chance to chip away at what is currently a nine-game hole in the division. It won’t be easy against a Yankees team that just keeps winning and has four more wins than anyone else in MLB right now. 7:05 p.m. ET, TBS/Bally Sports Sun/YES, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics | The Mystics have been excellent when Elena Delle Donne suits up, sitting at 6–3 when she plays and just 3–3 when she doesn’t. The two-time MVP is expected to give it a go tonight against the Mercury, who beat these very same Mystics in OT over the weekend behind 27 points from Skylar Diggins-Smith. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

These two teams have been among the more disappointing clubs in the league so far this season, though the Storm have shown signs of turning things around with three consecutive wins. How? The play of Breanna Stewart has certainly helped, as Stewart is now averaging nearly 22 points and eight rebounds per game after tallying a combined 57 points and 19 boards in two wins over the Wings last week. Meanwhile, the Lynx turned things around last season after a slow start, so perhaps another bounceback is in order sooner rather than later.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

