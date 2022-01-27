USMNT Looks For Three Points as World Cup Qualifying Continues

Golf, soccer, tennis and basketball all in one day? It may not be your traditional sports equinox, but key games across the sports spectrum mark today’s slate. Can the USMNT take another step toward Qatar? Can Rafael Nadal move on to the Aussie Open final? And can one of women’s hoops’ biggest stars pull off the upset against the No. 1 team in the country?

We’ll answer all those questions throughout the day today. Here’s what I’ll be watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador at USA

A critical World Cup qualifying window opens tonight for the USMNT, with three matches in the next week that will leave the U.S. either in a comfortable position to qualify or sweating heading into the final window of qualifying in late March. And while a whole host of external factors, from weather to injuries to travel clearance and club responsibilities, threaten the USMNT’s position, it’s do-or-die time if the U.S. wants to play in Qatar at the end of this year.

These two squads played to a 0–0 draw to open qualifying in September. Can the U.S. break through and get a much-needed three points at home?

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Farmers Insurance Open | Billy Horschel was the leader after one round at Torrey Pines, with Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler among the other big-name players who posted strong scores on day one. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan at Ohio State | The last time No. 7 Michigan played at No. 22 Ohio State, Wolverines star Naz Hillmon scored 50 points in regulation. That might be a tough act to follow tonight, especially against an OSU team that is rolling after beating Maryland last week. 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Purdue at Iowa | When these two teams met earlier in the season, projected top-10 pick Keegan Murray sat out for the Hawkeyes due to an ankle injury. Can the nation’s third-leading scorer lead Iowa to a signature victory on its home floor against the No. 6 Boilermakers? 9 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors | If the playoffs started today, the Timberwolves would be in. Why? Karl-Anthony Towns, who has had an All-Star season and is somehow shooting a higher percentage from three this season than Steph Curry. He’s always worth watching, especially as the Wolves make their playoff push. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

• Australian Open: men’s singles semifinals | Can Rafael Nadal get to a Grand Slam final again? He’ll have that chance tonight when he faces Matteo Berrettini in the first of two semifinals played late tonight and into tomorrow morning. The other semifinal: a showdown between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev. 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s CBB: Ole Miss at South Carolina

The No. 1 team in women’s college hoops will be tested tonight when the Gamecocks host a 17–2 Ole Miss team that is right in the thick of the SEC title race. Rebels star Shakira Austin’s athleticism and mobility up front give her a fighting chance against Aliyah Boston and the star-studded South Carolina frontcourt. Can the Gamecocks protect home court and keep pace with No. 4 Tennessee at the top of the standings? Or will No. 24 Ole Miss make a statement on the road?

6 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

