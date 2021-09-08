USMNT Looks to Turn Around Qualifying Campaign vs. Honduras

Plus, Novak Djokovic continues his U.S. Open title push and the MLB playoff race heats up.

After several outstanding days of action at the U.S. Open, last night was a bit of a bust. Aryna Sabalenka dominated her match, easily sweeping Barbora Krejčíková to advance to the semifinals. On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz put up little fight against Felix Auger-Aliassime before retiring in the second set.

Hopefully tonight’s action from New York will redeem itself. We also have a key USMNT World Cup qualifier, a matchup of two top WNBA teams and a pair of key MLB showdowns to look forward to.

Here’s what I’m tuning in for today.

Get these recommendations in your inbox every day by signing up for SI Guide.

MUST WATCH

United States at Honduras

The start of Concacaf’s Octagonal hasn’t gone quite according to plan for the United States. On the field, a pair of draws against El Salvador and Canada were disappointing—particularly dropping points at home against the Canadians. Off the field, Christian Pulisic missed the team’s first game while recovering from COVID-19, goalkeeper Zack Steffen tested positive last week and is out for the remainder of the window, and midfielder Weston McKinnie was sent home due to violating the team’s COVID-19 protocols. And while there’s no reason for significant alarm about the team’s qualifying hopes yet, it makes taking all three points in Honduras even more important.

Honduras also sits on two points through two matches after draws against Canada and El Salvador.

10:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Telemundo, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

U.S. Open | Novak Djokovic takes on Matteo Berrettini at 9 p.m. ET as the world’s top player continues his quest for his 21st major title. In the women’s draw, the quarterfinal matchup between Karolína Plíšková and Maria Sakkari at 7 p.m. ET is worth watching. ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| Novak Djokovic takes on Matteo Berrettini at 9 p.m. ET as the world’s top player continues his quest for his 21st major title. In the women’s draw, the quarterfinal matchup between Karolína Plíšková and Maria Sakkari at 7 p.m. ET is worth watching. Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces | Winners of five straight, the Lynx hit the road to take on the second-place Aces. A big reason for that recent success has been the play of Sylvia Fowles, who has averaged close to 18 points and 12 rebounds per game during the streak. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| Winners of five straight, the Lynx hit the road to take on the second-place Aces. A big reason for that recent success has been the play of Sylvia Fowles, who has averaged close to 18 points and 12 rebounds per game during the streak. Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals | Four straight losses have jeopardized the Cardinals’ wild-card hopes, but Adam Wainwright has pitched extremely well since the All-Star break. Can he shut down the dangerous Dodgers? 7:45 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/SportsNet LA, watch on fuboTV

| Four straight losses have jeopardized the Cardinals’ wild-card hopes, but Adam Wainwright has pitched extremely well since the All-Star break. Can he shut down the dangerous Dodgers? England at Poland | Both squads have had strong September qualifying windows, each winning their first two games by a combined 17 goals. The striker matchup between Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski should be all kinds of fun. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Hidden Gem

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Brad Mangin/Sports Illustrated

An explosive COVID-19 outbreak has further jeopardized the Red Sox’s playoff hopes, and Boston has lost three straight (including a heartbreaker Monday) after it appeared it had turned the corner. But players are beginning to return after recovering from the coronavirus, and that could give the Sox a much-needed boost against the division-leading Rays.

Nate Eovaldi takes the ball for Boston in tonight’s matchup, while young lefthander Shane McClanahan gets the call for Tampa Bay. The Rays have all but clinched the AL East, pulling away from the Red Sox and the slumping Yankees to hold a 9.5 game lead with less than a month to go in the season.

7:10 p.m. ET, NESN/Bally Sports Sun/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.