Carli Lloyd’s USWNT Farewell Tour Continues

Plus, MLB wild-card races keep heating up with less than two weeks to go.

From Aaron Jones’s four touchdowns to the manhunt for his necklace containing his father’s ashes to Peyton Manning’s suggestion that the Patriots used to bug his locker room, it was an entertaining Monday Night Football game. Tonight’s sports docket is a bit light as we wait for the WNBA playoffs to get underway Thursday, but we still have some key wild-card races to watch in MLB and soccer from around the world.

Here’s what I’m tuning in for.

MUST WATCH

Paraguay at USWNT

Will this game be close? Almost certainly not. The USWNT beat Paraguay 9–0 last Thursday, and for the year the team has conceded just one goal in 13 friendly matches. What makes tonight special is the continued farewell tour for Carli Lloyd, who scored five goals in that match last week. She’s slated to play just three more times, including tonight, with the national team in her storied career, so enjoy the chance to watch greatness while you still can. Plus, the rest of the team is pretty darn fun to watch, too.

7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Norwich at Liverpool | Liverpool had very little trouble with Norwich in the Premier League opener last month. Will the result be any different in the League Cup today? 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| Liverpool had very little trouble with Norwich in the Premier League opener last month. Will the result be any different in the League Cup today? Inter Milan at Fiorentina | Inter is unbeaten in four Serie A matches this season behind the play of forwards Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko, who have combined for six goals already. They’ll get a stiff test today away to Fiorentina, which has won three straight matches. 2:45 p.m. ET, Paramount+

| Inter is unbeaten in four Serie A matches this season behind the play of forwards Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko, who have combined for six goals already. They’ll get a stiff test today away to Fiorentina, which has won three straight matches. Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays | A 6–4 victory by the Rays on Monday night trimmed Toronto’s lead for the second wild card in the AL to just a half game. Talented righthander Alek Manoah takes the ball for Toronto in this critical game after the Rays beat Cy Young contender Robbie Ray last night. 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| A 6–4 victory by the Rays on Monday night trimmed Toronto’s lead for the second wild card in the AL to just a half game. Talented righthander Alek Manoah takes the ball for Toronto in this critical game after the Rays beat Cy Young contender Robbie Ray last night. San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | The Padres’ playoff hopes are officially on life support after getting swept by the Cardinals this weekend. Perhaps the bigger story line in tonight’s game is the Giants’ need to keep winning and hold off the Dodgers to win the NL West. 10:10 p.m. CT, FS1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

It has been a roller coaster of a second half for the Red Sox, who were baseball’s biggest surprise in the season’s first 100 games. Since Aug. 1, Boston has experienced a long losing streak that saw the loss of control of first place, an explosive COVID-19 outbreak and now a strong response capped by a five-game winning streak to position them well to at least reach the playoffs. The Sox are still just two games clear of the Yankees, though, so every game matters. They’ll send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound tonight against Marcus Stroman, who has consistently gotten poor run support from the anemic Mets offense this season.

7:10 p.m. ET, NESN/SNY, watch on fuboTV

