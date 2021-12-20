Vikings Go for Critical Win on Road Against the Bears

It’s a Monday, but there are nine-plus hours of football on TV. How does that work? I guess we’ll find out. Even if the Myrtle Beach Bowl doesn’t quite pique your interest, a Monday NFL doubleheader is a fun Christmas week gift, even if it is happening only because of the Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Tonight also brings a chance to see LaMelo in action against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, plus a look at G League Ignite during the G League Showcase in Las Vegas.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

There’s something that just feels right about watching Bears-Vikings with the wind ripping from Lake Michigan and fans bundled up in the stands. While the Bears continue to toil through a rough 4–9 season, this one means quite a bit for the Vikings, who are in the thick of the wild-card race in the NFC. One thing you can bet on when watching Minnesota: There will be some drama. Ten straight Vikes games (and 12 of 13 this season) have been decided by one possession.

8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion at Tulsa | If you want to watch football for nine straight hours today, no one is going to stop you. ODU is a cool story, reaching a bowl game after starting 1–6 and opting out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns | After being postponed from Saturday, the Browns will get on the field tonight with a makeshift roster in a game they need for their playoff hopes. Nick Mullens will get the start under center for the Browns with both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum in COVID-19 protocols. 5 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

• Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics | How watchable this game is will depend on whether Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum suit up despite ankle injuries, but the stakes are high as both teams jockey for position in the Eastern Conference. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• G League Showcase Cup: Austin Spurs vs. G League Ignite | Want to see the NBA’s next great point guard? Tune in tonight and watch 17-year-old Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite’s million-dollar man. It’s one of the few spotlight opportunities of the year for the NBA’s new talent incubator, which produced high draft picks like Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga last year. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz

LaMelo Ball has made the Hornets worth caring about again, and he has done it by going from reality TV star and teen celebrity to a quieter life eating lemon-pepper wings and swimming in Charlotte head coach James Borrego’s pool. LaMelo is still, well, LaMelo, but his work ethic has combined with incredible natural talent to make him one of the brightest young players in the sport.

All that’s to say, when you can watch the star youngster, do it. Especially when that star youngster is facing Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz.

9 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

