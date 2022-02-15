Providence, Villanova Meet in Old-School Big East Rivalry

Top-10 college hoops clashes? Two of the biggest clubs in Europe getting Champions League knockout play started? Oh, and the Olympics, too? Sign me up.

It’s a busy day in the sports world. Tune in to action across three continents and four sports today. Here’s everything I’m watching on this loaded Tuesday.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Villanova at Providence

Ed Cooley has earned National Coach of the Year buzz for the job he has done at Providence this season, leading the No. 8 Friars to a 21–2 start and a top-10 ranking in the polls. Now, they can nearly lock up the Big East title tonight in Friartown against a No. 10 Villanova team that advanced metrics say is the best team in the conference. With two teams willing to play a physical brand of basketball, this feels like a Big East game of old. Can the Friars keep their magical season going?

8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Real Madrid at PSG | This is, by far, the juiciest of the UCL Round of 16 matchups, which begin today. As SI’s Jonathan Wilson writes, in many ways PSG has modeled its team-building philosophy directly after Real Madrid’s star-studded teams. Defining success for PSG in the Messi era will be done by winning European competitions. Can they take a step toward that crown tonight? 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers | James Harden isn’t ready to debut in Philly just yet, so we’ll wait a few more days to see how this Harden-and-Embiid pairing will mesh. For now, Philly has a challenge in front of them in the red-hot Celtics, who still have yet to lose in February and look even better since adding Derrick White into the fold. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Men’s CBB: Kentucky at Tennessee | Perhaps no team in the sport is playing better basketball right now than Kentucky, as the Wildcats are on a roll offensively and have a National Player of the Year candidate in Oscar Tshiebwe in the middle. Can they win on the road in front of a sea of orange in Knoxville to keep pace in the SEC standings? 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Men’s Hockey, U.S. vs. Slovakia | The Americans earned the top seed in the quarterfinals, an impressive feat for a team that few knew what to expect from. They even knocked off Canada for the first time since 2010. Now, they’re just three wins away from a gold medal. 11 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

2022 Olympics: Women’s Curling, Canada vs. U.S.

The U.S. women’s curling team is a pretty easy one to root for. If navigating the pandemic to try to bounce back from a rough 2018 Olympics wasn’t enough, one American (Nina Roth) actually has spent plenty of her off-ice time treating recovering COVID-19 patients. Tonight, they take on another potential medal candidate in Canada. This is still round-robin play, but it should be plenty of fun to watch.

8 p.m. ET, CNBC, watch on fuboTV

